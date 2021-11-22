Attorney questions possible drug charge, timing, in Durham man’s civil rights trial

Darryl Howard was about to resume testifying against a former Durham police detective late last week when he learned he may be facing a criminal charge related to a car crash last year.

His lawyer wants to know more about it.

Friday marked the ninth day of testimony in the federal courtroom in Winston-Salem, where Howard contends former detective Darrell Dowdy made up and withheld evidence in an investigation that led to his being convicted of two murders and arson in 1995 and spending more than 23 years incarcerated. Howard’s convictions were vacated in 2016, and Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned him in April.

Howard, who started testifying late Friday morning, grew up in Durham, dropped out of the ninth grade and sold marijuana and then cocaine, while also becoming addicted to cocaine and heroin, he testified.

A psychiatrist testified Howard had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after spending years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Before jurors returned from lunch Friday, attorneys again debated what topics can be brought before the jury.

Duke lacrosse prosecutor

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder’s rulings have kept the attorneys focused on the central questions in the case.

For example, during testimony from former district attorney Mike Nifong, who prosecuted Howard’s case, attorneys avoided asking the former Duke lacrosse prosecutor’s opinion on Dowdy because they didn’t want to raise a situation in which the jury would need to weigh his credibility.

Nifong was disbarred in 2007 for prosecutorial misconduct in the case, in which three lacrosse players were ultimately cleared of rape and other charges.

“I don’t want to get into Duke lacrosse,” the judge said. “That’s a sideshow.”

Sexual relationship

Dowdy’s attorney Nick Ellis sought to introduce two new pieces of evidence.

After a witness indicated Howard’s only form of communication while in prison was telephone conversations, Ellis argued the jury should be told Howard had a sexual relationship with a co-worker while on work release in 2008 at Honey’s, a 24-hour Durham diner which was leveled years ago.

Story continues

The judge allowed the attorneys to share information about the work release and the intimate relationship.

Alleged drug possession

Ellis also sought to introduce information about Howard’s current drug use after a psychiatrist testified he had completed a treatment program in prison.

Ellis said he has evidence that Howard was in possession of illegal drugs in 2020.

Howard was in a single-vehicle crash in 2020 and emergency officials found marijuana and cocaine, according to statements in court.

Howard’s attorney Nick Brustin said Howard wasn’t charged.

Ellis responded, saying it’s his understanding that the arrest warrant just hasn’t been executed yet.

“He’s been charged,” Ellis said. “He hasn’t been served.”

Schroeder ruled the information couldn’t be presented to the jury because drug addiction isn’t related to Howard’s claims.

Afterward, Brustin promised to follow up on who is responsible for the charges.

“I am going to want to know where any of the people, including those in the audience, had anything to do with him being charged,” he told the courtroom.

A handful of people sat in the rows of wooden benches, including two attorneys for the city of Durham.

Howard’s team declined to comment.

The News & Observer sent an email to the Durham Police Department seeking to confirm the new charge or charges and ask about the timing. As of Monday morning, the department hadn’t responded.

Testimony will continue Monday.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."