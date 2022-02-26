Attorney for rape suspect alleges sloppy police work

Feb. 26—LIMA — The attorney for a young Lima man charged with raping a female nearly 18 months ago alleged in court on Friday that a sloppily-written affidavit prepared by a Lima police officer requesting a search warrant in the case was "fraught with errors" and that the fruits of the resultant search should be barred at trial.

Attorney Robert Gryzbowski, representing Jourdyn Rawlins, said the affidavit authored by LPD Officer Trent Kunkleman and submitted to Judge Jeffrey Reed was "a terrible case of cut-and-paste" and was full of typographical and other errors "to the detriment of my client."

The search warrant in question, which was approved by the judge and was carried out, was to obtain a DNA baseline standard sample from Rawlins. The search came one day after a separate warrant was executed to obtain DNA trace elements from Rawlins' body.

While Gryzbowski said the errors contained in the affidavit seeking the warrant likely did not rise to the level of "deliberate falsehood or reckless disregard" established in case law, he said the carelessness of law enforcement is cause for concern.

"The affidavit contains serious errors and it is troublesome that we have such an important piece of evidence that is a terrible piece of cut-and-paste," the attorney said. "There is frustration by my client that legal documents are being prepared that are fraught with errors."

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines disputed that assertion.

"I disagree that it is 'fraught' with errors," Thines said. "The defendant is referenced five or six times and only the last sentence (of the affidavit) has no bearing on this case."

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said she would take under consideration the defense motion to suppress the warrant and the resultant DNA standard as evidence.

Rawlins, a former athlete and honor student at Lima Senior High School, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in November of last year on the rape charge. Rawlins was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

The case started out in Allen County juvenile court but was transferred to common pleas court for consideration by the grand jury, which found sufficient cause to believe that on or about Sept. 14, 2020, Rawlins engaged in sexual conduct with a female by force or the threat of force.

He has been on house arrest since posting a $100,000 bond two days before Christmas.

The indictment represented the second rape charge against Rawlins in less than a year.

The 2021 Lima Senior graduate was indicted in June of 2021 on a similar charge involving a separate victim. In that case, he is alleged to have had forced sexual contact with a 17-year-old female on or about May 26.

