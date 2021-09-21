An attorney representing Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents tells Insider: 'May Gabby Rest In Peace'

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. The Moab Police Department via AP

An attorney representing Brian Laundrie said "May Gabby Rest In Peace" after Gabby Petito's death was ruled a homicide.

The statement by Steven Bertolino to Insider followed the news that the body found was identified as Petito.

Authorities found human remains near Grand Teton National Park Sunday that they thought belonged to Petito.

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer representing Brian Laundrie and his parents told Insider: "May Gabby Rest In Peace."

He sent the statement following the news that human remains found were identified as missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and that her manner of death was ruled as a homicide, the FBI announced Tuesday.

On Sunday, authorities discovered human remains near the Grand Teton National Park, which they believed belonged to Petito as it was "consistent with the description" of her.

Earlier Tuesday, the Petito family's lawyer confirmed to Insider's Natalie Musumeci that the body found in the Wyoming national park was identified as Petito. The FBI's Denver office later confirmed on Twitter that the remains were Petito's, adding that Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue's "initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."

"The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the agency said in a statement.

Last week, police named Petito's fiancée Laundrie a "person of interest" in her disappearance. Days later, the Laundrie family attorney announced that he also went missing after he went on a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Florida and didn't return.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," Bertolino told local media last week.

Petito and Laundrie set out earlier this year on a cross-country trip that was documented on YouTube. Her mother reported her missing on September 11, after Laundrie returned to Florida alone.

