Attorney requests second evaluation for man accused of shooting children

Jun. 22—A South Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's two children and injuring a third will undergo a second medical opinion regarding the defendant's not guilty by reason of insanity plea, a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge ordered on Tuesday.

Kevin Moore, 28, of the 800 block of Byrneport Drive, appeared by video connection from the Lucas County jail before Judge Eric Marks on Tuesday to review the results of an evaluation by Dr. Gregory Forgac at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center after entering a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on Feb. 19.

Based on the results, Moore's defense attorney, John Thebes, asked for a second opinion by Dr. Mark Babula of Central Behavioral Healthcare. The judge granted the request on Tuesday.

"Mr. Moore, we're continuing this case for you to be evaluated by a different doctor. Dr. [Gregory] Forgac was of the opinion that you did not meet the legal criteria for going forward on a plea of not guilty of reason of insanity," Judge Marks explained to Mr. Moore.

Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all with firearm specifications.

Moore, who was caring for the children at the time, is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Phillips, 1, and Ahmir Phillips, 6, at the Byrneport Apartments on Feb. 5.

A third child, Ashtan Phillips, 4, was also shot and injured, while 2-year-old Gracieana Phillips was unharmed.

He also faces two counts of felonious assault, both with gun specifications, for allegedly shooting at the children's aunt and grandmother during the incident.

In February, Mr. Thebes first requested a competency evaluation and a March 19 report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center found Moore is competent to stand trial — which evaluates a person's understanding of legal proceedings. Mr. Thebes then asked for his client's competency to be evaluated, which looks at a defendant's mental status at the time of the offense.

Moore did not cooperate with the interview and was ordered to again be interviewed by Dr. Forgac, with the results revealed on Tuesday.

Moore is scheduled to be evaluated by Dr. Mark Babula in late July to early August, Mr. Thebes said on Tuesday. A hearing to review the results of the report is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Moore remains incarcerated at the Lucas County jail in lieu of $5 million bond.

Separately, Toledo police recognized two officers on Friday for their actions while responding to the shooting on Feb. 5.

Officers Michael Ellerbrock and Blake Wells rushed into the apartment to look for the children. Officer Ellerbrock picked up Ashtan and rushed him to the ambulance. Meanwhile, Officer Wells assisted his fellow officer by guiding him over the icy parking lot so he would not fall with the child in his arms, according to the police department.

Officer Ellerbrock assisted paramedics in life-saving measures of Ashtan, while Officer Wells assisted medical responders with the two deceased children in the apartment.