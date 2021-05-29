Attorney requests Snider's indictment thrown out

Pennylynn Webb and Stuart Whitaker, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas
·1 min read

May 28—A pre-trial hearing in the case against Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and official oppression was held Friday, May 28 at the Anderson County Courthouse.

During the hearing, Snider's attorney filed a motion to throw out the indictment based on incorrect language. This is a common pre-trial procedure. A hearing with regard to this procedural motion will be heard on the June 25.

If the judge throws out the indictment, District Attorney Allyson Mitchell will be required to take the case back to the grand jury.

Snider was indicted by a grand jury in January on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression.

Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Monday, Feb. 22 to extend Snider's contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.

Snider is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against Snider since Jan. 1 and that she's under review by the agency's Educator Investigation Division.

The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy as superintendent on Monday, May 17. Snider's retirement will be effective June 30.

Recommended Stories

  • California governor pardons formerly incarcerated firefighters

    Bounchan Keola and Kao Saelee were facing deportation to Laos after spending decades in prison for teenage convictions Kao Saelee was released from Ice detention last week after decades behind bars. Photograph: Handout California’s governor has issued pardons to two formerly incarcerated firefighters who had been threatened with deportation to Laos after spending most of their lives in the US. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the pardons for Bounchan Keola, 39, and Kao Saelee, 41, who were both sent to US immigration authorities last year after spending decades in prison for teenage convictions and had battled wildfires as incarcerated firefighters. Both men told their stories to the Guardian from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) jails last fall, prompting national outrage about their potential deportation to Laos, a country their families had fled as refugees decades ago. “I could never have imagined this would happen,” Saelee told the Guardian by phone after learning the news. Saelee, who was two years old when his family left Laos, spent 22 years in prison for a robbery when he was a teen, and after completing his sentence was transferred to Ice for deportation. He was released from an Ice jail last week and came home to his family in the Fresno, California, area, reuniting for the first time in decades. Another photo of Kao Saelee on his first day of freedom after two decades, from his sister. pic.twitter.com/k7CoL2SHgX— Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) May 21, 2021 Keola spent more than two decades in prison after he was prosecuted as an adult at age 16 and accepted a plea deal in a second-degree attempted murder case. At the end of his sentence last year, he served on the frontlines of massive wildfires as part of an inmate firefighting program. He was hit by a fallen tree and suffered a near-fatal injury. Instead of returning to his family in the Bay Area after serving his sentence, the prison transferred Keola directly to Ice while he was still recovering from his serious injuries. Newsom called Keola on Friday to deliver the news. “I thought somebody was trying to prank me, but [the governor] said, ‘Thank you for your service as a firefighter and keep up the good work,’” Keola told the Guardian after the call. “This is all I wanted – a second chance to live this American life,” he added. “We came to this country to have a better life.” Keola is of Khmu descent, an ethnic minority, and had escaped the country after the Vietnam war. Saelee is of Mien descent, a minority that also faced persecution after the war. Bounchan Keola, second from left, with his sister, left, Thongsouk Keola, and parents after being released from prison. Photograph: Courtesy of Thongsouk Keola Newsom’s pardons mean both men will no longer face deportation threats, can return to being legal permanent residents, can get work authorization and eventually apply for citizenship, said Anoop Prasad, a staff attorney with the Asian Law Caucus, who has represented both men. “It’s a huge relief, and I’m incredibly happy for Kao and Boun and their families who for the last year have been constantly worried that they would be permanently separated,” Prasad said. “I’m glad Governor Newsom was able to see that they are more than their convictions from when they were teenagers, and I hope he sees the same is true for so many people inside prison,” he added. With the clemency grant, Keola said he was hopeful he could now serve as a licensed firefighter. Advocates have also been pressing Newsom to end his practice of voluntarily transferring people from state prisons to immigration, calling it a form of double punishment. It’s a policy that continues to lead to deportations of refugees under Biden. After Saelee and Keola spoke out, state lawmakers across California called for Newsom to pardon them and pushed for legislation that would end the transfers and protect people from deportation.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Texas bans reality television crews from teaming up with the police to film officers on duty

    The bill would not prohibit journalists or documentary filmmakers from recording police work

  • Wake Up Call: Family of turkeys takes stroll in Marshfield

    Friday's Wake Up Call features a stroll with a family of turkeys.

  • 9-year-old shot jumping on trampoline at birthday party has died, Minnesota family says

    Trinity Ottoson-Smith had “plans to change the world,” her mom said.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Majority of Republicans blame non-existent ‘left-wing protesters’ for 6 January Capitol attack: poll

    It’s yet another election-related falsehood that’s become mainstream in the Republican party

  • Crews search for 10 Cuban migrants missing in boat tragedy off Key West as families wait

    As Cuba descends into one of the worst economic crises since the beginning of the Castro revolution, its people are escaping in greater numbers on dangerous journeys to the United States and encountering disasters on the high seas.

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • NatWest launches 'urgent' cryptocurrency scam alert

    A warning on NatWest's banking app warns customers to beware of cryptocurrency scams.

  • Disney's 'Cruella' prequel starring Emma Stone is now streaming—here's how to watch

    Disney's live-action prequel "Cruella" stars Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil prior to "101 Dalmations"—here's how to watch it.

  • Mollie Tibbetts: Farm worker guilty of murdering Iowa student

    A migrant worker killed Mollie Tibbetts in 2018, jurors rule in a case that stoked political debate.