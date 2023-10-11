Attorney says 13-year-old Easton mall shooting suspect is incompetent to stand trial

Franklin County prosecutors and the attorney for the 13-year-old accused of killing another teen at Easton Town Center in August argued in court Wednesday over whether the defendant is able to stand trial.

The teen, whom The Dispatch is not naming at this time, is charged with delinquency murder and tampering with evidence. Police have accused him of shooting 15-year-old Ra'Shawyn Anthony Carter Jr. on Aug. 27 in an outside area at Easton Town Center and then attempting to hide the gun in a trash can.

Ultimately, Franklin County Juvenile Judge George Leach will decide whether the teen is competent to stand trial in juvenile court, meaning he can understand the court proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

In Ohio, 13-year-olds cannot be bound over to adult court, even on a murder charge.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The defense and prosecution disagreed on the suspect's competency at a hearing on Wednesday.

The defendant's attorney, Crysta Pierson, filed a competency evaluation done by psychology experts at Forum Ohio that determined her client is not competent. However, the report stated that the teen could possibly become competent to stand trial within a year if given mental health services.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Euripedes Pete Chimbidis asked Leach to give the prosecution time to order their own psychiatric evaluation.

Chimbidis pointed out that the Forum Ohio report indicates the youth had no difficulty understanding the murder charge, but was confused by the tampering with evidence charge.

In addition, Chimbidis said the 13-year-old was previously charged in juvenile court with a different felony in the past year and was found competent to face that charge.

Leach agreed with the prosecution that the inconsistency warranted a third opinion and granted the prosecution time to get another opinion on the teen's competency. The judge set the next court date for Jan. 24.

Under Ohio law, competency refers to a juvenile defendant's ability to "understand the nature and objectives of a proceeding against the child and to assist in the child's defense. A child is incompetent if, due to mental illness, due to developmental disability, or otherwise due to a lack of mental capacity, the child is presently incapable of understanding the nature and objective of proceedings against the child or of assisting in the child's defense."

If Leach were to find the accused shooter not competent to stand trial and then found him still not competent a year later, Leach would have to dismiss the charges without prejudice.

Gunfire and chaos

Carter was shot on a bustling summer evening at the popular shopping center in Northeast Columbus. Like many others there that day, Carter had just seen a movie with friends for $4 at AMC Easton 30 on National Cinema Day.

But after 6 p.m., gunfire could be heard outdoors at the shopping, residential and office complex. Carter lost his life at the scene, which became chaotic as people scattered. Some patrons were asked to shelter in place and others evacuated by law enforcement.

Carter was going into his freshman year at Columbus City's Walnut Ridge High School, where he was looking forward to playing football, according to his family.

Another 13-year-old is charged with a delinquency count of obstructing justice in connection with the shooting because Columbus police say he was involved in some capacity but lied to officers about where he was during the shooting. His case is pending.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 13-year-old Easton shooting suspect's competency for trial in dispute