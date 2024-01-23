Attorney says 5th person was at Kansas City home where 3 men were found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks ago, three men died at a home in Kansas City’s Northland. Their bodies found in the backyard.

Now, FOX4 is hearing from the attorney of the man who used to live in the home and has since moved out.

A family member of one of the victim’s isn’t buying the story they’re hearing either.

It happened at a rental home near N.W. 83rd Terrace and N. Overland Drive in Platte County.

Police identified the three victims as 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney and 37-year-old David Harrington.

FOX4 had reported earlier that there was a U-Haul seen outside of Jordan Willis’ home and now his attorney confirms with FOX4 that he has in fact moved and that there was a fifth person at the house with Willis and the three victims and that his client went to sleep while those four men were still up hanging out in the house.

This new piece of information is part of the reason the families are frustrated. Believing that still more than two weeks later, they haven’t got the full story.

“Just the thought of him dying and them him sitting outside in the cold for two days,” Caleb McGeeney, the cousin of Clayton McGeeney said. “It’s extremely devastating, the whole family is messed up. He was such a good person.”

So, what happened? When did it happen? How did it happen? The questions these families still don’t have answers to.

Sudden and unexplainable grief for the McGeeney family as they try to understand what led to the death of Clayton and two of his friends.

They were found dead in their friends backyard two days after watching the Kansas City Chiefs last regular season game on January 7.

“It’s got a lot of holes in it, like last time he saw them they were leaving the house, but he didn’t know they had left, that doesn’t make much sense,” Caleb McGeeney said.

Contrary to a Saturday statement released by Attorney John Picerno on behalf of his client Jordan Willis, Picerno said Willis went to sleep and never saw the men leave.

He’s changed that story, now he claims Willis went to sleep while the three victims and the fifth man continued to hangout in his home.

“When he would have people over at his house, yes sometimes as people, they get tired, they’re people that are very close to you and you feel comfortable going to bed and allowing them to leave when they want to leave,” Picerno said.

Picerno said Willis never left his home once he got back home Sunday, that’s why he didn’t notice the victims cars were still there. Picerno also claims that his client didn’t hear anyone banging on the doors over two days, nor did he hear Clayton McGeeney’s fiancée break in and scream his name but minutes later he heard police knock on the door.

“None of us know what happened to these individuals and I think the most important thing to remember here, these are his three buddies,” Picerno said.

Picerno said Willis has since moved out of the house. For the families they just want justice and a story that makes sense to them.

“Somebody has to end up in custody over it regardless of any situation. They are at your house and three people are dead,” Caleb said

Kansas City police are still waiting on the results from medical examiners to determine a cause of death. It could be weeks before they get results from an autopsy and other tests.

Since the beginning of this investigation, KCPD has kept the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office up to speed on their progress.

Willis is not facing charges in this case.

