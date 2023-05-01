Attorney says that Bam Margera is 'in good health' amid reports of him 'dying'

Bam Margera's attorney said the "Jackass" star is "in good health" ahead of court date for criminal charges against him. (Todd Williamson / Invision / Associated Press)

Bam Margera's attorney refuted reports that the "Jackass" personality is near death ahead of his next court hearing as he faces criminal assault and harassment charges.

"He seems to be in good health and good spirits preparing for his defense in this case," Margera's attorney Michael van der Veen told The Times, adding that he spoke to the former professional skateboarder as recently as Monday morning.

The health update conflicts with comments from Margera's older brother, Jesse Margera, 44, who shared on his private Instagram account that Bam "is dying and there is nothing I can do about it," according to numerous outlets including Daily Mail.

"I hope none of you have to hurt as much as me right now," the older Margera, a drummer with rock band CKY, also wrote in the post.

The former MTV star has repeatedly received treatment at rehabilitation centers for addiction over the last decade, including several recent stints. Margera had celebrated "one year of treatment" in early 2022, but relatives and friends began to express concern again about his substance use in recent months, including former "Jackass" cast mate Steve-O, who has publicly urged Margera toward recovery.

Last Thursday, Bam, whose real name is Brandon Margera, 43, turned himself in to authorities at a state barracks in Avondale, Penn., after a warrant was filed for his arrest, according to court documents. That same day, Margera appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor simple assault, another count of harassment and four counts of misdemeanor threats with intent to terrorize another.

He was released on unsecured bail, meaning he was not required to pay his bail up front, common for misdemeanors in Pennsylvania. Margera is due back in court on May 25.

Van der Veen, who also defended former President Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial and the Trump Organization in its tax dodging trial, also said reports of Margera fleeing authorities were false.

"He learned of a warrant, hired a lawyer right away (van der Veen), and we made arrangement for state troopers' schedule, the court's schedule, my schedule to make sure he could be surrendered in a secure way," van der Veen said over the phone.

Police said Margera had threatened several people including his brother, Jesse — whom he allegedly hit in the head — and his father, Phillip Margera Jr. Police said Jesse sustained “minor injuries," according to a report obtained by The Times.

Pennsylvania State Police claimed that Bam Margera “fled into a wooded area” before authorities arrived at the scene.

Margera, who was born in Pennsylvania, has had several run-ins with law enforcement in recent months. In March, he was arrested in Escondido, Calif., on suspicion of corporal injury after a woman claimed he kicked her, TMZ reported. Weeks later, he was reportedly arrested in Burbank and charged with public intoxication.

Margera’s mounting legal issues come months after his wife, Nicole Margera, filed for legal separation in February. Nicole is seeking physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

The separation request also asks to cut off any spousal support for Bam and requests the 43-year-old TV personality pay Nicole’s legal fees.

Nicole filed for separation after claiming Margera had spent time with their son while under the influence, TMZ reported.

Margera first found fame as a professional skateboard in the late 1990s. He was an original member of the cast of daredevil pranksters on "Jackass," which debuted on MTV in 2000. Along with cast mates such as Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, the group entertained audiences by risking their lives with wild stunts. The series led to several feature films, such as "Jackass Forever," many of which Margera co-wrote and co-produced.

Many scenes in the show, and the subsequent MTV spinoff, "Viva La Bam," were filmed in West Chester, Penn., where Margera grew up and where much of his family still lives.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.