Attorney says Campton Hills police chief placed on administrative leave amid state police investigation is fully cooperating with probe

An attorney representing the police chief of Campton Hills who was placed on administrative leave last week in connection with an ongoing probe led by Illinois State Police said the chief welcomes the investigation into his service and is fully cooperating with any requests for information.

Campton Hills Village Administrator Denise Burchard said in an emailed statement that village officials first learned of the investigation in May and decided in early July to put Police Chief Steve Millar on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police probe, which she said “is related to Millar’s role as police chief and financial in nature.”

Millar’s attorney Matt McQuaid defended his client on Monday in connection with the investigation.

“Chief Millar is surprised and deeply disappointed with these unsubstantiated and politically motivated attempts to assassinate his character and impugn his integrity,” McQuaid said. “In over 30 years as a law enforcement officer, Chief Millar has only selflessly served his community and protected its citizens.”

McQuaid said in a statement that Millar expects to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.

Millar will not report to work or engage in any work-related activities during his leave, but agreed to make himself available for communications relating to updates on the investigation, Burchard said.

“Due to this being a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time,” village officials said in a press release Monday.

Sgt. James Levand, who has been with the Campton Hills Police Department for eight years, is serving as interim chief of police in Millar’s absence.

Millar was promoted to Campton Hills police chief in May 2018, according to a biography that was removed from the village website Friday. He served as a part-time officer in December 2013 and began as a full-time officer in Campton Hills in September 2014. He retired from the Streamwood Police Department after 28 years of service.

