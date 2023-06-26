Attorney says ex-Rockdale deputy accused of murdering father of unborn child acted in self-defense

The attorney for the former Rockdale County deputy accused of murdering the father of her unborn child says she acted and self-defense.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Clayton County Jail where the deputy is being held.

Former deputy Jova’a Jackson used to supervise inmates in a jail, but now she is the one locked up without bond and having to follow orders.

Jackson is accused of shooting Terrell Douglas to death on June 5.

Jackson resigned from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in May in lieu of termination for continuing to associate with Douglas, a convicted felon.

Her attorney, Dennis Scheib says it’s all because of love.

Jones asked, “What’s love got to do with it?” Scheib replied, “Everything.”

“Sometimes you love somebody to death,” Scheib said.

