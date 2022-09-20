Attorney says Fresno Unified should pay for student’s therapy after disturbing video

An attorney for the Wolters Elementary student who was struck by ex-principal Brian Vollhardt in the June 7 incident caught on camera has filed a claim for damages with Fresno Unified.

Jason Bell, an attorney with Baradat & Paboojian law firm in Fresno, said the student, who has special needs, didn’t suffer substantial physical injuries but required therapy and counseling.

“Emotionally, this has taken a toll on him — as a 10-year-old boy that was struck by an adult,” Bell told The Bee’s Education Lab on Monday evening, “and especially an adult that was supposed to be teaching him right from wrong.”

Vollhardt’s attorney, Roger Wilson, could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours Monday evening.

The claim was filed with the district Sept. 12. It states that the Fresno Unified “negligently hired, retained, supervised and employed” Vollhardt.

Bell said the exact dollar amount he’ll be asking the district for is still to be determined but will compensate for the “egregious” conduct to which his client was subjected.

“The way that this school district handled this situation, it was just very disappointing,” he said. “It took three months for this to come out.”

As is typical, Bell expects FUSD to deny the claim, which will lead to his client filing a lawsuit — that will name both Fresno Unified and Vollhardt as defendants, he said.

The former principal has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and will be arraigned Sept. 26.

He’s been placed on administrative leave with Golden Plains Unified School District, where he got a job as a vice principal 11 days after resigning from Fresno Unified in August.

Vollhardt also allegedly had at least one prior altercation with this same student, based on a formal complaint obtained by the Ed Lab.

Fresno police have admitted their own missteps in the delays in Vollhardt’s case, which were brought to light by an Ed Lab investigation.

Bell’s firm also represents a student suing Clovis Unified School District for an alleged assault on school grounds.

Story continues

In 2018, Bell represented a former employee at the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Shaw Avenue who won almost $8 million in damages for wrongful termination.

Education Lab Newsletter

Get stories that matter on education issues critical to the advancement of San Joaquin Valley residents, with a focus on Fresno. Sign up, and join the conversation.

SIGN UP

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website.