Attorney says inmate on trial for killing 2 prison guards should be found guilty but mentally ill

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning for one of the two inmates accused of killing two Putnam County correctional officers nearly five years ago.

In June 2017, Ricky Dubose and fellow inmate Donnie Rowe escaped from a prisoner transport bus.

According to officials, the two planned their escape and shot and killed two officers in the process.

Dubose and Rowe were on the run for days before they were eventually captured.

The trial against Ricky Dubose began Wednesday morning with a surprising opening statement from the defense in this trial.

The state laid out their opening remarks before the defense addressed the jury, telling them to find Dubose guilty — not just because of the crime, but because Dubose is intellectually disabled and could not fully process what he was doing that day.

“Ricky Dubose is guilty and intellectually disabled. Ricky Dubose is guilty and mentally ill. We are asking you to find Ricky guilty and intellectually disabled,” Dubose’s defense attorney said.

Rowe stood trial last year and was found guilty. He’s currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

