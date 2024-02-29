Attorney says 'missing' evidence exonerates client charged with 2021 West Pensacola killing

Cell phone data and a rental car may be what helps a jury determine if the Pensacola man accused of perpetrating a fatal drive-by shooting in 2021 will walk free or head to a Florida prison.

A panel of jurors was sworn in Wednesday to try the case of 24-year-old Kerrick Teamer Jr., who is charged with the second-degree murder of Joe Bryant Jr. and the attempted second-degree murder of Adrian Jones on May 28, 2021.

Teamer's attorney told the jury that nothing the state will offer provides physical proof his client pulled the trigger.

"Kerrick Teamer, my client, is not guilty," Ryan Cardoso told the jury during opening statements. "He didn't shoot anyone, he didn't shoot Joe Bryant Jr., he didn't shoot Adrian Jones, he didn't cause the death of Joe Bryant Jr.

Kerrick Teamer Jr. is escorted into the courtroom to stand trial for the May 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured another. Teamer, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm for killing Joe Bryant Jr. and trying to kill Adrian Jones.

"As you're watching the evidence and listening to the evidence on this stand, you might ask yourself, 'What's missing?'" Cardoso continued. "Well, I'll tell you what's missing – no direct evidence."

Cardoso told the jury that none of the state's witnesses can identify Teamer as being in the area of Green and Jackson streets where the shooting occurred, and cell phone data that puts his location near the scene doesn't actually prove his association with the crime.

Another key piece of evidence in the case is the Nissan Rogue Teamer allegedly drove to conduct the shooting.

The vehicle was a rental that was missing its sideview mirror, and text messages extracted from Teamer's phone by law enforcement show a conversation between the defendant and his girlfriend about repairing the damage before returning the car.

Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers, the prosecutor assigned to the case, says Teamer's extracted cell phone data that puts his location in the exact area at the exact time of the shooting, coupled with law enforcement finding a broken sideview mirror at the scene, is reasonable evidence to convict the 24-year-old.

"At the close of the evidence, the evidence will show Kerrick Teamer is guilty for the murder of Joe Bryant Jr. and the attempted murder of Adrian Jones," Myers told the jury.

Kerrick Teamer's attorney says there's no DNA evidence link to firearm or shell casings

When law enforcement arrived at the intersection of Green and Jackson streets, they discovered seven 9 millimeter shell casings, one .40-caliber shell casing and Bryant's vehicle with multiple gunshots.

A possible suspect in the case other than Teamer, according to Cardoso, is his brother Kaderrick, who was killed in a separate shooting at a Bellview park in 2022.

Kaderrick Teamer became important to the case because he was found in possession of a firearm, but Cardoso says after law enforcement tested the firearm, bullets and shell casings, they found they couldn't determine if that weapon was used during Kerrick Teamer's alleged shooting.

Not only was the firearm not conclusively put at the crime scene, but Cardoso says his client's DNA was not found on any of the shell casings found at the scene, and Kerrick Teamer did not test positive for gunshot residue.

Teamer's trial is scheduled to conclude Thursday, at which point the jury will begin deliberating.

