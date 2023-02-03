Attorney says prosecutor reduced charges against his client when he brought up Ahlers case

EVANSVILLE — Brian Smith had a stinging retort for the deputy Vanderburgh County prosecutor handling a drunken driving case against his client, Kentucky resident Haley Lambert.

It was June 29, more than 72 hours after Evansville police arrested the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney on suspicion of drunken driving, only to see Prosecutor Nick Hermann decline to file charges against the man.

The arrest of Jeffrey Ahlers, 60, was the subject of a Courier & Press story that day that reported Sheriff Dave Wedding removed Ahlers' mugshot and charge information from his jail's website. Ahlers' arrest and the absence of any charges against him was widely known in the courthouse, too, Smith said.

More than six weeks after Ahlers' arrest, Hermann still hasn't filed any charges against the Vanderburgh County Council attorney and has refused to explain why, ignoring multiple messages seeking comment. The Courier & Press sent email and text messages to Hermann as recently as Monday.

Attorney Smith saw similarities between Ahlers' case and the case against Haley Lambert, and it bugged him.

Although Ahlers failed field sobriety tests after officers saw him making a wide turn into an outside lane and proceeding through a red light, the County Council attorney had registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.077 percent in a chemical breath test given about 90 minutes later — just short of Indiana's legal intoxication threshold of 0.08.

So had Lambert, who registered even lower at 0.068. Yet she was still charged by Hermann's office.

"‘Your office didn’t even file this against Mr. Ahlers, so I think the least you could do is amend this down to reckless driving,'" Smith said, recalling what he said to the prosecutor assigned to Lambert's case.

So what did the prosecutor say?

"I think they agreed with that," Smith said. "That’s why I think they were inclined to drop it down."

No two cases are alike, of course. Lambert ran into a ditch, failed field sobriety tests and registered 0.112 on the legally inadmissible portable breath test before her lower reading at the Vanderburgh County jail, according to an EPD report. Officers reported finding an open Fireball "shooter" in the driver's door of her car, too.

Ahlers, meanwhile, appeared to swerve as he turned off one street onto another, in addition to failing field sobriety tests. Police video shows one officer describing him as “super intoxicated," while another officer flatly stated, “he’s drunk.” He did not take a roadside test.

Ahlers' attorney, Scott Danks, has said his client is innocent.

But the two cases are different in other ways, too. Because she was charged, the 21-year-old Lambert incurred $339.50 in court costs and filing fees, according to court records. She has to successfully complete a pre-trial diversion program and, Smith noted, pay her lawyer. And her mugshot was posted on the jail's website and she spent more than three days inside before bonding out, according to court records.

Lambert isn't the only drunken driving suspect to face charges while registering a blood-alcohol content below the legal limit. The Courier & Press asked the Evansville Police Department to provide recent arrests in which people who tested lower than 0.08 were still charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

In 2021, there were three such cases. Two drivers who admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. But the third was a hit-and-run case in which a woman failed a field sobriety test. Like Ahlers, the woman underwent a chemical test that came in below the legal limit. But unlike him, she had to go to court.

One person arrested tested at 0.03

On Jan. 13, 2021, police received a report the 21-year-old Evansville woman – who the Courier & Press is not naming since she completed a DUI diversion program and had her charges dismissed – had been involved in a hit and run, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

When officers caught up with her at the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue, they decided to give her a field sobriety test. She failed, police wrote in the affidavit.

She also couldn't breathe long enough into the field breathalyzer for officers to get an accurate reading, so police ushered her to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for a blood test. The results came back at 0.03: less than half of Indiana's legal limit.

That didn't stop the prosecutor's office from taking her through the system.

She was ultimately hit with six charges, including one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person. Other charges stemmed from the collisions and reportedly driving without insurance or a license.

She enrolled in the Drugs and Alcohol Deferral Service Program, or DADS, and eventually had her charges dismissed. One of the last to go was one of the OWI counts.

The alleged collisions and other charges separate her case from Ahlers. But the reasons for police suspecting them of driving while intoxicated are similar. Police accused both of failing field sobriety tests, and the woman had "glossy" eyes, while officers described Ahlers' as "glassy."

In the end, the woman paid $720 in court costs and $856.75 in restitution, court records state.

'Over the limit, under arrest'

Both cases seem to contradict a popular anti-OWI campaign, Evansville-based Lawyer Mark Foster said.

Foster pointed to the "over the limit, under arrest" push of recent years, saying the messaging implies blood-alcohol content readings are everything.

"That’s kind of what we’re teaching people. If you’re under 0.08, you’re OK. If you’re over 0.08, you’re going to get arrested," Foster said. “The implication is, ‘under the limit, not under arrest.’ Right?

"I’ve actually had a police officer tell my client one time, ‘If you’re under 0.08, I’ll take you home.'"

Evansville police have said drivers can be impaired even if their blood-alcohol readings fall below the legal limit and can be charged based on sworn testimony of officers.

Maybe so, Foster said, but it is exceedingly difficult to convict someone under those circumstances.

"I know I’ve had a couple (clients) that have been just under 0.08 with no other drugs, that got charged," said Foster, who has worked as a defense attorney for more than three decades. "I’ve never pled anybody. I think we may have tried one or two of them, but I’ve never had a client admit to an under 0.08, and I’ve never had a client convicted under 0.08."

Foster wouldn't comment on Ahlers' situation, saying the County Council attorney consulted him before hiring attorney Scott Danks.

"But hypothetically, if (Ahlers) hired me, there’s no way we would plead that case," Foster said. "We would try it and, if the track record holds true, we would not lose it.”

But Brian Smith believes County Council attorney Ahlers got kid gloves treatment by prosecutors and the sheriff's office.

"He probably would have gotten (a drunken driving charge) dropped, or dropped down, like (Haley Lambert) did," said Smith, Lambert's lawyer. "But for everybody to kind of get involved and basically just a cover-up, it just rubs the public the wrong way."

