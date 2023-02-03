Attorney says YSL defendant was assaulted after being accused of giving drugs to Young Thug

An attorney for one of 14 defendants standing trial in the YSL gang indictment says a deputy assaulted her client.

Last month, Channel 2 reported that one of co-defendants, Kahlieff Adams, had been accused of sliding a Percocet pill to rapper Young Thug inside the Fulton County courtroom. The entire incident was caught on camera.

A deputy confiscated the pill from Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, while another deputy escorted Adams out of the courtroom and searched him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Adams’ attorney claims that the officer searching him Tased and assaulted him. Adams had to be taken to the hospital, his attorney said.

The attorney also accused deputies of not turning on their body cameras.

This is not the first accusation of excessive force being lodged against deputies by attorneys in the YSL case.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last month, defendant Rodalius Ryan’s attorney claimed that he was assaulted by a deputy while being transported. The deputies say Ryan spat in the face of one of the deputies and was not cooperative before the incident that left him cut and bruised.

Deputy Morris Kandakai is currently on administrative leave while that incident is investigated.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat about the complaints against deputies.

“With respect to the allegations, all of that is under investigation and we will hold people accountable accordingly. One thing you cannot dispute is a detainee got up in the middle of court session and passed contraband to another detainee,” Labat said of Adams allegedly passing drugs to Williams.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: