Attorney seeks to have 2019 murder conviction overturned

Sep. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Pittsburgh attorney testified on Thursday that he provided ineffective counsel for a Johnstown man convicted of murder in 2019.

Charles Hoebler took the stand in a Post Conviction Relief Act petition hearing involving Larry Fason, 59, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 homicide of Angela Lunn.

Lunn's body was found in a trash bin near Fason's Hornerstown apartment. Fason was convicted by a Cambria County jury in July 2019 and sentenced to life in prison in September 2019.

The Post Conviction Relief Act allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Tim Burns, Fason's current attorney, argued Thursday that he found several issues with Hoebler's representation of Fason during the trial.

Burns had previously filed an amended petition seeking post-conviction relief for Fason.

Burns questioned Hoebler about the testimony of a forensic pathologist in the trial.

Hoebler testified that he believed the pathologist's report did not show a "definitive cause of death."

"I did not call a rebuttal witness," Hoebler said, adding that he now wishes he had. "My understanding to what (the pathologist) testified to is different from what happened, and I was mistaken on his position on the victim's cause of death."

Another question raised was the introduction of autopsy photos at the trial.

Hoebler described the photos as gruesome and noted that, while he remembered having discussions with the district attorney's office about the photos, he did not file any motions to restrict them — but says now that he should have done so. He added that he had done research since the trial and believes that the photos could have been excluded.

Assistant District Attorney Warren L. Crilly III said an objection was raised concerning admission of the photos as evidence on July 17, 2019, and that Hoebler approached the bench and said that he had an issue with the photos and asked for a mistrial at that time.

During the hearing, Hoebler motioned to Burns from the witness stand and then asked the judge if he could have a moment with Burns, after which Burns asked Hoebler several questions regarding possible alternate charges for Fason and whether Hoebler had made any motions to have a manslaughter charge put before the jury.

Crilly questioned Hoebler about whether he had asked Burns to pose that question.

Crilly challenged the "credibility" of Hoebler's testimony and asked to call Burns as a witness at a later date.

Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III granted a request by Crilly for a transcript of the hearing and said the matter of Burns testifying would be reviewed.

No decision was made concerning the relief petition Thursday. The judge noted that, due to Hoebler's previous filings, "most of the issues were dealt with on the appellate level."