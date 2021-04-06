Attorney seeks delay in trial for woman charged in death of child, 3

Apr. 6—SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a 23-year-old Turbotville mother who was charged following the death of her son in a swimming pool in August is asking for a delay in the case in Northumberland County Court.

Attorney Michael Suders, who represents Britney Bridges, said he needs more time to prepare for a trial that was originally scheduled for next month. Judge Paige Rosini said she would review the request and make a decision at a later time.

Milton state police said Bridges was "recklessly negligent" in the death of her 3-year-old son. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor's pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor's yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.

President Judge Charles Saylor in January dismissed a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children remains.

Bridges has been free since Nov. 10 after her $125,000 bail was listed as ROR (released on her own recognizance).