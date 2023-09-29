Attorney seeks dismissal of Watson's statements to police

Sep. 28—WILKES-BARRE — An anticipated appeal could indefinitely delay the combined trial of two men charged with sexually assaulting a girl inside a Luzerne Borough apartment in October 2021.

William Smiley, 51, of Plains Township, has filed notice he expects to challenge a decision by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. who granted a request by prosecutors to have the teen girl testify by an alternative method.

Sklarosky issued the order Sept. 7 following a motion's hearing on Aug. 22.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger sought to have the girl testify outside the presence of John Vincent Watson, 47, and Smiley, during their trial on sex related offenses.

County detectives and Plains Township police alleged Watson held the girl against her will for several days and took her to Smiley's then apartment in Luzerne Borough where they took turns sexually assaulting her in October 2021.

Watson continued to sexually assault the girl as he traveled around the area until she managed to call for help from the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township, according to court records.

While Smiley has not yet filed an appeal, Sklarosky continued the combined trial due to a suppression motion filed by Watson's attorney, Max C. Lubin, of Lermitte & Lubin LLC in Kingston.

Lubin is seeking to prohibit Watson's alleged statements to authorities on Oct. 25, 2021, when the girl was found at the motel.

After the girl was found, police in Plains Township alerted other police departments to be on the lookout for an older model Volvo.

Kingston police stopped the Volvo allegedly driven by Watson on Wyoming Avenue.

Watson was turned over to Plains Township police where he was questioned by police and county detectives.

Lubin claims Watson was never read his Miranda rights when he was stopped in Kingston and when he was questioned by Plains Township police.

Sklarosky scheduled the suppression hearing for Nov. 29.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail in July, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.