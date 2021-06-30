Attorney seeks evaluation of suspect in downtown Santa Fe shooting

Jun. 30—The public defender for a woman accused of shooting another woman at a downtown park last week — and then handing the gun to a man who was later killed by Santa Fe police — has asked a judge to order a competency evaluation for his client.

Kalin Addison, 20, who appeared in a court hearing by video Tuesday from the Santa Fe County jail, alternately laughed, with her head lolling back, and appeared sorrowful.

She pulled down her face mask and peered at her reflection in the camera, running her fingers over what looked like wounds on her nose and eyebrow.

Noticing it was just after 8 a.m., Addison seemed surprised and said she had hoped it was lunchtime. She then mumbled a little before her public defender, Mark Dickson, cautioned her to remain silent during the hearing to avoid saying something that might hurt her case.

The District Attorney's Office had filed a motion asking the court to find Addison is dangerous and should be jailed without bond until her trial, but state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington postponed a hearing on the request until Thursday to give Dickson more time to consult with Addison.

Dickson's motion regarding an evaluation on Addison's competency to stand trial is sealed, and he did not discuss his basis for the request Tuesday.

Addison is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in relation to a June 23 incident in which she is accused of shooting another woman during an altercation at De Vargas Park. A criminal complaint said she gave the gun to Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy, who fled with it on foot.

The woman Addison is accused of shooting was treated at a local hospital and released the same day.

Officers pursued Lino-Gutierrez to Old Santa Fe Trail. After he refused to drop the weapon, they fatally shot him in front of the Loretto Chapel.