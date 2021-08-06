Attorney seeks mental evaluation for man accused of killing, dismembering woman

Aug. 5—JEFFERSONVILLE — The attorney for a man accused of killing and dismembering a woman in her Clarksville home July 26 has requested his client be evaluated to determine whether he has an intellectual disability.

Brian Williams, 36, is charged with murder and arson in the death of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, who was found by firefighters responding to a blaze in her apartment on Kensington Drive the day after police say she was killed.

Public defender Bryan Abell filed a motion Aug. 1 for Williams to be examined to determine if he has "significantly subaverage level of functioning and whether [his] adaptive behavior is substantially impaired," according to the motion.

Under state statute, a defendant can file a petition alleging an intellectual disability in a death penalty case, which calls for these conditions to be determined, and whether they existed before the defendant was 22 years old.

The state has not filed this as a death penalty case, but Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said after Williams' initial hearing July 28 that the death penalty was not off the table.

In response to the motion, two psychiatrists will be appointed to evaluate Williams and report back to the court.

The defendant became linked to the case when investigators spoke with witnesses who said a man had been going door to door asking if he could do any community service work and leaving his phone number. Police called the number and Williams answered, telling them where he lived.

A search warrant was executed at his home where people found parts of the victim's body, her identification and credit and debit cards.

During the investigation, detectives also reviewed footage from a neighboring building they say shows Williams enter Gambetty's four-plex at 12:42 p.m. July 26 and leave at 3:51 p.m. He was carrying two suitcases and drove away in the victim's car. Police believe Gambetty was killed on this day, and that Williams then returned sometime later and started a fire to cover evidence.

Williams has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 1 with a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 18, although the evaluation may cause those dates to be pushed back.