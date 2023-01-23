Attorney seeks mental health evaluation for Licking Township client facing attempted murder charges

Licking County Common Pleas Court stock image

NEWARK − Larry McCreary, 79, of Licking Township, arrested after his wife was critically injured in a Jan. 9 assault, faces two counts of attempted murder, five counts of improper discharge of a firearm and two counts of domestic violence.

Robert Calesaric, attorney for McCreary, has asked the court for a mental health evaluation of his client.

"He's a 79 year-old man with what I believe are early signs of dementia and we are investigating his mental health status at the time of the allegations," Calesaric said. "He’s got no criminal history, a 58-year marriage. The allegations aren’t consistent with his history.”

Calesaric said McCreary plans to plead not guilty at the arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

Licking County Sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency call at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 9 on Rodney Lane Southeast, from a neighbor of McCreary who reported hearing shots fired.

Deputies found his wife in the master bedroom with critical injuries. McCreary was found in a car in the garage with the engine running in an apparent suicide attempt, Licking County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jay Cook said. McCreary was arrested and remains in jail.

Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells said the attempted murder charges, which are first-degree felonies, are in reference to McCreary's alleged assault on his wife and shots fired into the neighbor's house. Cook said shell casings were found outside the neighbor's house, bullet holes in the wall and bullets inside the house. Two guns were found in the McCreary house.

Wells said the two domestic violence chargers, which are first-degree misdemeanors, refer to the Jan. 9 assault and also McCreary's actions on the preceding days of Jan. 6-8.

The five counts of improper discharge of a firearm are due to the number of shots fired at the neighbor's house. The firearms charges carry a mandatory three years, Wells said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Mental health evaluation sought in attempted murder case