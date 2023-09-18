Attorney seeks reconsideration of assault weapons ban while new ISP rules effective Oct. 1

Attorney Thomas DeVore has filed a motion to reconsider the state's assault-style weapons ban.

In the motion, the failed Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General focuses primarily on prison wardens who are exempt from the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The wardens have no training with any of the hundreds of banned weapons, DeVore claims, unlike plaintiffs in his suit with military backgrounds.

Attorney Thomas DeVore speaks to a reporter after a judge granted a temporary injunction sought by Sangamon County against his clients Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. DeVore's clients were restaurants in Springfield that were continuing to operate without food permits.The restaurants were serving indoor diners Sunday in defiance of the mitigations that went into effect last week and their licenses were suspended. [Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register]

"There is no doubt these American heroes are not similarly situated as the exempt class of prison wardens, as that would be an insult to these soldiers of war," the motion reads filed Friday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Effingham County. "(T)hese men and women will always be far superior from a training perspective with these weapons as compared to these political appointees."

More: Springfield postal workers among 19 indicted on fraud charges related to COVID-19 loans

The idea of exempt groups was at the center of a case involving Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who argued the exemptions violated the equal protection of the Illinois state constitution. In a 4-3 decision, the state's highest court upheld the ban's constitutionality and differentiated those exempt - law enforcement and active-duty military - from the general public due to their specialized training.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch are named as defendants in the case.

Pritzker signed the ban into law in January, spurred by a 2022 Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park. The legislation bans the manufacture, sale, and purchase of assault-style, semi-automatic weapons and attachments in addition to setting limits on rounds per magazine.

Illinoisans who owned the weapons before Jan. 10, 2023, - the day before Pritzker signed the ban into law - can keep them as long as they register with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1.

ISP filed emergency rules with the secretary of state on Monday to implement that portion of the assault weapons ban beginning next month, where it will accept affidavits online through a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card account starting Oct. 1.

According to the statute, the affidavits must include the applicant’s name, date of birth, and FOID card number. Applicants also need to provide the make, model, caliber, and serial number of each weapon, and a statement testifying that they own a locking mechanism for the weapon.

The affidavit form will also include a statement that reads, “Warning: Entering false information on this form is punishable as perjury under Section 32-2 of the Illinois Criminal Code of 2022.”

Reporter Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois contributed.

Contact Patrick Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: DeVore wants assault weapons ban reconsidered; ISP rules begin Oct. 1