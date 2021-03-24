Attorney: Sex offender wants new trial

Mar. 24—AMESBURY — After being convicted in 2018 on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, former Amesbury resident James Stackhouse continues his quest for a new trial, saying he did not receive an adequate defense from his former attorney.

A motion for a new trial, scheduled to be presented Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, was delayed until May 19 after his new attorney, Nicholas Morris, told Judge Peter Doyle he could not find his client.

When asked for more details, Morris said it went beyond Stackhouse not returning phone calls or emails — admitting his client was living in a tent somewhere in New Hampshire and that he literally could not find him.

The lawyer said Stackhouse, who already served his full 2 1/2 -year sentence, wants a new trial to avoid registering with the state as a sex offender. Stackhouse remained in custody following his 2018 arrest and was given credit for time served. Under state law, he must register each year with the police department where he lives and works for 20 years.

But Stackhouse failed to register with Haverhill police as required upon his release in July 2019, prompting a warrant for his arrest. The next month, Stackhouse was back in custody, pleaded guilty to not registering as a sex offender and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Stackhouse has yet to register as a sex offender, triggering another warrant for his arrest. The warrant remains in effect, meaning Stackhouse risks being thrown in jail if he doesn't resolve the warrant before appearing for his motion hearing — assuming Morris can track him down.

According to Stackhouse's motion, justice was not done according to the U.S. Constitution and Massachusetts General Laws because his former attorney provided him with an ineffective defense.

During the 2018 trial, Stackhouse's former attorney failed to call his client's mother and social workers from the state Department of Children and Families to rebut the victim's testimony.

"These errors, taken individually or cumulatively resulted in an unconstitutional trial as a result of defense counsel's ineffectiveness, and as such, justice was not done," the motion reads.

