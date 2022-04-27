Attorney: "The state cheated to convict Crosley Green."

Lawyers for Crosley Green said prosecutors "cheated" to convict Green of a 1989 murder and that the case is bigger than "just one man," whom they have long argued was wrongfully convicted and initially sentenced to die, during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville.

Represented pro bono by the Washington D.C. law firm of Crowell & Moring since 2008, Green and his family members spoke out against his conviction as well as last month's ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that repealed a 2018 decision granting Green his freedom or a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence.

The 2018 ruling said now-retired Brevard County prosecutor Chris White did not share notes with Green's defense that said responding officers Sgt. Diane Clarke and Deputy Mark Rixey of the sheriff's office believed someone else was responsible for the murder. This is known as a Brady violation.

"The district court ruled that an innocent man was unconstitutionally, and therefore, wrongly convicted and the district court got it right," said lead attorney Keith Harrison. "At the heart of this case is what the rules of the game are that the prosecution must follow. "

Keith J. Harrsion, with Crowell & Moring LLP. An April 27, 2022 press conference was held by attorneys for Crosley Green at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville. Lawyers Keith J. Harrison and Jeane A. Thomas, as well as Crosley Green, his sister and brother, and others spoke to the news media, and supporters.

John Torres' complete coverage of the Crosley Green story

In its ruling the 11th Circuit Court agreed that the notes were never turned over but found that it wouldn't have made a difference to the outcome of the trial. Attorneys have petitioned for a rehearing of the case in front of all 11 judges that make up the appellate court.

Story continues

Green's lawyers said the implications are far-reaching and could impact how prosecutors deal with evidence pointing to a defendant’s innocence in the future.

The court will decide whether to grant reconsideration in the coming weeks.

Attorney Jeane Thomas insisted that prosecutors must play by the rules.

"The state here cheated in order to get a conviction. They withheld important evidence," she said. "We believe a grave injustice has been done here. We think it's an issue of extraordinary importance."

Shirley White and her brother Crosley Green. An April 27, 2022 press conference was held by attorneys for Crosley Green at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville. Lawyers Keith J. Harrison and Jeane A. Thomas, as well as Crosley Green, his sister and brother, and others spoke to the news media, and supporters.

Green, overcome by his emotions, had a tough time speaking. He stopped often to catch his breath and wipe away tears.

"A wrong has been done to me but with the grace of God I hope it will be straightened out. Seeing this love and support from people who don't know me," Green said before getting emotional.

Murder on the Space Coast: Left to Die - Murder On The Space Coast - Omny.fm

Green was convicted and sentenced to death row in 1989 for murdering 22-year-old Charles "Chip" Flynn after police said he kidnapped Flynn and Flynn's former girlfriend Kim Hallock from Holder Park in Titusville and took them to a deserted orange grove. Hallock would later tell police that Flynn and Green engaged in a shootout in the grove. During the ruckus, Hallock said she escaped and fled in Flynn's truck, leaving her ex-boyfriend behind suffering from a bullet wound to his right chest.

Hallock drove past a hospital, her own home where she lived with her parents and payphones, and instead drove to the home of Flynn's friend, who convinced her to call 911.

Some of the supporters of Crosley Green listening to the speakers. An April 27, 2022 press conference was held by attorneys for Crosley Green at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville. Lawyers Keith J. Harrison and Jeane A. Thomas, as well as Crosley Green, his sister and brother, and others spoke to the news media, and supporters.

Responding officers Clarke and Rixey said they found no evidence of a shootout nor a high-speed getaway and Flynn, who was still alive, refused to tell them what happened.

"I just want to go home," he said, never asking if Hallock had made it to safety or if the "gunman" had been apprehended. Rixey and Clare later told prosecutor White they felt Hallock was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Flynn died on his way to the hospital.

There were numerous other problems with the conviction including:

• The bullet taken from Chip’s chest during the autopsy was consistent with bullets used in his own gun.

• No other bullet casings were found.

• There were no footprints at the orange grove nor fingerprints on Chip’s truck that belonged to Crosley Green.

O' Conner Green is comforted by his sister Shirley White, as they talk about their brother Crosley. An April 27, 2022 press conference was held by attorneys for Crosley Green at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville. Lawyers Keith J. Harrison and Jeane A. Thomas, as well as Crosley Green, his sister and brother, and others spoke to the news media, and supporters.

• Gunshot residue tests on Chip's hands came back negative. Hallock was never tested.

• A prejudicial photo lineup in which Green's photo was larger and darker than the others.

• A tracking dog tracked footprints that did not belong to Green.

• Green did not know how to drive a stick-shift as described by Hallock.

• Three witnesses for the state later recanted their testimony claiming prosecutor White pressured them to testify against Green in exchange for lighter sentences in their own drug cases.

Kenneth B. Nunn, Professor of Criminal Law and Procedure, speaks at the press conference. An April 27, 2022 press conference was held by attorneys for Crosley Green at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Titusville.

• A phone call was made to Jess Parrish Hospital shortly after Flynn was taken away in the ambulance. The caller threatened to come to the hospital to finish the job.

“Nobody does that," Rixey said in 2020. "You might see that type of activity if it was a witness in a trial you wanted to make sure they shut up or something like that but a random carjacking? Nobody’s gonna call the hospital and say we’re gonna finish the job.”

Attorney and University of Florida Law Professor Kenneth Nunn attended the press conference as well and spoke out against the history of bad prosecutions in Brevard County in the 1980s as well as the long history Florida has with racial violence and the quickness prosecutors have in condemning Black people.

"We know we have a prosecutor's office here that is notorious for wrongful convictions," Nunn said. "We've got Wilton Dedge, William Dillon, Juan Ramos and there are others still in prison who were railroaded on shaky evidence, false confessions, bad identifications, perjury, dog sniff evidence that there is no truth to. We have to put Crosley's case in that context and know that this is bigger than just him. This is about what is going to be viewed as appropriate conduct for prosecutors all over the country when they have a case where someone said "a Black man did it."

Clarke, who retired from law enforcement in 2016 after 38 years, made the trip from Tennessee to once again voice her support for Green.

"When I put on a badge, I took an oath to serve and protect the community and that meant all of the community," she said. "I looked for the truth. In this particular case, the truth is hidden. And to me that's a travesty of justice. Crosley has spent half of his life in prison for something I don't believe he did."

Contact Torres at 321-242-3684 or at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on Twitter @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres.

Support local journalism and become a subscriber. VIsit floridatoday.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Crosley Green's attorney: prosecutors "cheated to convict Crosley Green"