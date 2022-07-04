Attorney: Suspect in Amesbury attack committed to hospital

Jul. 4—AMESBURY — Joanne Feldman, a Brown Avenue woman accused of attacking her neighbor with pliers after setting fire to her doormat in March, was recently committed to a hospital where she will stay for up to six months, according to her attorney.

On March 22, Feldman, 82, was charged with arson of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over 60, malicious destruction of property over and under $1,200, and assault with a dangerous weapon of a person over 60. About a week later, a home invasion charge was added, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Feldman's attorney told Judge Peter Doyle that his client was not available for a court appearance because she was placed in a hospital where she will undergo mental health evaluations and begin taking medication.

Feldman, who is due back in court Oct. 7 for a status hearing, has a history of mental illness, acted violently toward others in the past, and has a history of restraining orders being taken out against her, according to court records.

Amesbury police Officers Samuel Marlar, Liam Leary and Noah Pressley responded to Brown Avenue about 7:45 p.m. on March 22 after receiving reports of a woman screaming for help. When they arrived, Feldman and an acquaintance were standing in a hallway with an odor of smoke coming from a burned rubber doormat.

A short distance away, the 67-year-old victim was behind a fire door with a panicked look on her face.

Marlar wrote that the victim had a large gash on her forehead with blood on her clothing and arms. She was upset and asked the officer to keep Feldman away from her.

The victim, according to Marlar's report, said she heard a noise at her door and went to check it out. She then saw a small piece of paper beneath her door.

"(The victim) said that is when she could smell the smoke. (The victim) said she opened the door and 'the neighbor down the hall attacked me with a plier.' (The victim) said that she noticed her prescription eyeglasses broke when Joanne struck her. As Joanne continued to attack her she also tried to bite her in the arm," Marlar wrote in his report, adding that Feldman chased the victim until she fled into her apartment.

As officers separated Feldman and the victim, she pulled out a set of channel lock pliers and tried to hit the woman again. Leary and Marlar stopped her swing and rushed her away from the victim, according to Marlar's report.

As Leary spoke to Feldman, Marlar brought the victim back to her apartment and noticed the burned doormat and a lighter later identified as belonging to Feldman. By this time, Sgt. Lauren Tirone and Detective Sgt. David Noyes arrived to assist.

As Leary and Pressley were trying to arrest Feldman, she was able to run into her bedroom and swallow an unknown number of oxycodone pills.

That prompted an Amesbury ambulance crew to transport her to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment. Amesbury firefighters put out the doormat fire earlier, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

