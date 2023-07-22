Attorney on TikToker's accusations: 'She made it up'

Jul. 22—A federal judge heard arguments Friday morning in the case involving a TikTok personality who accused a University of Idaho professor of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, continued to make accusations against professor Rebecca Scofield during Friday's hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco.

Scofield's attorneys filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Guillard in December. Guillard, in return, has filed her own counterclaims against Scofield.

Friday's hearing was for Scofield's motion to dismiss Guillard's counterclaims against Scofield and award the professor her attorney's fees.

Following their arguments, the hearing went into recess after Patricco said he would try to issue an order quickly.

Scofield's attorney, Wendy Olson, argued Guillard has failed to present any plausible facts in her complaint. Olson pointed to Guillard's own claims that her accusations against Scofield were based on spiritual research, intuition and psychic abilities.

"In other words, she made it up," Olson said.

Guillard is a TikToker who attempts to solve high-profile murders by using tarot cards. She performs readings to retrieve information about the crimes. She accused Scofield of ordering the Nov. 13 deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. She also accused Scofield of being in a personal relationship with one of the victims.

"Common sense and reason underscore their lack of plausibility," Olson said about Guillard's claims.

Olson said Scofield did not know the victims, never taught them in class, and was in Portland at the time of the murders. Former Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to those killings. He remains in Latah County Jail.

Guillard argued that refuting her spiritual practices as implausible violates her First Amendment rights.

"I believe what I've said to be a fact," Guillard said.

When Patricco asked Guillard to corroborate her beliefs with objective facts, she stated that Scofield was a professor at the same university the students attended and that it is possible she knew the students. Guillard also stated that there has been a previous instance of a UI professor causing the murder of a student, though she could not recall the specifics of that incident.

Guillard said Scofield's attorneys "targeted me as a person and as a spiritual practitioner solely because of my spiritual practice."

She argued that Scofield has not been distressed by Guillard's accusations because the professor has not lost her job, family or support from others. Patricco asked Guillard if she could see how being accused of murder conspiracy would justify a defamation lawsuit in Scofield's eyes.

"I understand that it can make a person angry," she said.

Guillard claimed she, herself, has received harassment, death threats and emotional distress. She also reiterated her accusations against Scofield several times.

"Rebecca Scofield knows what I said about her is true," she said.

Olson reminded the judge that Guillard continued to make accusations on TikTok for people all over the world to see after Scofield's attorneys sent her two cease and desist letters. Olson said Guillard has shown no regard for the truth or for Scofield's humanity.

Olson said Guillard is allowed to practice her religion, but she cannot use those practices to defame people on TikTok or any other medium. To illustrate her point, Olson said a person who practices animal sacrifice is not allowed to sacrifice their neighbor's dog.

The Daily News previously reported that friends of Scofield have been trying to raise money on GoFundMe to help the professor pay for her thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.