Attorney tries again to move trial of J.B.White's accused killer

Mar. 15—SANTA FE, N.M. — The case of a Santa Fe teen accused of killing UNM basketball recruit Fedonta "JB" White might get another chance of changing the trial's venue.

Attorney Dan Marlowe filed a motion to reconsider a previous ruling on his change-of-venue motion for his client Estevan Montoya, who is charged with White's murder. Marlowe wanted to have the trial moved to Los Alamos, but 1stJudicial District Judge Glenn Ellington ruled against the motion last week because Marlowe didn't present evidence to support the motion at the March 4 hearing.

In the new motion, Marlowe stated he's requesting a new hearing to present evidence in favor of a change of venue for Montoya.

Montoya is accused of shooting White at a party in Chupadero, north of Santa Fe, during the early hours of Aug. 1 after the two got into a disagreement. White was days away from starting classes at UNM and beginning his collegiate career with the Lobos after graduating a year early from Santa Fe High School.

At a hearing earlier this month, Marlowe also accused prosecutors of instructing witnesses not to speak with him before first talking with the District Attorney's Office. Ellington said he would take the matter under advisement for a later ruling