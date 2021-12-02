Attorney of Tucson officer who killed shoplifting suspect criticizes mayor for calling shooting 'indefensible'

The attorney representing a Tucson police officer who shot a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair nine times from behind criticized Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for calling the officer's actions "indefensible" before all of the facts had been gathered.

Mike Storie, who is representing Officer Ryan Remington and has represented police officers in southern Arizona for more than 20 years, held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon where he said Romero's comments — not Remington's actions — left him deeply troubled.

"We are currently living in a climate where we have a very irresponsible mayor who comes out less than 24 hours after the incident and makes statements that are inflammatory," Storie said.

Remington garnered national headlines after he fatally shot 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was suspected of shoplifting a toolbox from a Walmart near Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive in south Tucson on Monday evening.

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus said a Walmart employee had approached Richards and asked him to show a receipt, to which Richards pulled out a knife and said, "Here's your receipt."

Magnus said Remington, who was working off-duty as security for Walmart, ordered Richards to stop and surrender the knife, to which a Walmart employee heard Richards say, "If you want me to put down the knife, you’re going to have to shoot me."

Remington followed Richards around the parking lot and eventually called for backup after reporting that Richards "pulled a knife on me."

Officer Stephanie Taylor responded, arriving at the scene as Remington was approaching Richards near the Lowe's entrance. Both officers ordered Richards to stop before Remington fired his gun nine times, striking Richards in the back and side.

Magnus said the shooting left him "deeply troubled" and moved to fire Remington for violating department policy in his use of deadly force.

Storie said the security and body-camera footage that's publicly available did not include Richards threatening the Walmart employee and much of Remington's attempts to de-escalate the situation. Storie said Richards' comments about needing to be shot to drop his knife suggest Richards sought "suicide by cop."

Storie also suggested that an incident that looks bad to someone outside law enforcement can still fall within department policy.

"People might be offended by the number of times he shot," Storie said. "I even had someone question why he handcuffed the guy after he shot. These are all per policy. And it may be offensive to people, but you know what? Police business is messy at times."

Romero said Remington’s actions were “unconscionable and indefensible” and that the Pima County Attorney’s Office has her full support as it proceeds with its investigation.

Storie said he trusts the County Attorney's Office to be fair and objective in its investigation while calling Romero's comments "outrageous."

Romero defended her comments in an emailed statement to The Arizona Republic.

"The police union is not the most objective arbiter in this matter," Romero said. "The video speaks for itself. As I mentioned yesterday, I ask our community to remain calm and be patient as investigations ensue."

The Pima County Attorney's Office, which is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting, also released a written statement on Wednesday saying it expects to receive evidence from the Tucson Police Department next week.

"PCAO's review of this incident will neither be influenced nor rushed by media coverage or public opinion," the agency said. "Once PCAO completes its review of the evidence, it will update the public."

According to its website, the Tucson Police Department uses a company called "Off Duty Management" to handle hiring requests for off-duty officers. The website says officers can't be hired under the following circumstances:

Officers may not be hired for an event where armed private security personnel will be present.

Officers cannot provide civil legal services or act as a witness to civil legal proceedings.

Officers cannot be hired as a private bodyguard or bouncer at an event.

Officers may not be hired where alcoholic beverages are the principal business but may be permitted with the police chief's or their designee's approval.

Tucson police could not confirm whether Remington was hired through Off Duty Management.

