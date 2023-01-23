Attorney for Tyre Nichols family: 'We will see what they did to Tyre'

Almost two weeks after Tyre Nichols died in the hospital, city officials sat down with Nichols' family to watch footage of five Memphis Police officers during the traffic stop preceding his death.

The family, flanked by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, attorney Antonio Romanucci and Van Turner, president of the NAACP Memphis Branch and Memphis mayoral candidate, stood on the steps of the Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church Monday afternoon to talk about what they saw.

"You should not be killed because of a simple traffic stop," Crump said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is working with Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on releasing the video of the incident. Mulroy said the video could be released "this week or next."

Memphis Police said the family viewed the video Monday morning and the agency was working on releasing it to the public in the near future.

"We will see what they did to Tyre," Crump said.

Nichols' father, Rodney Wells, said the family wants the officers charged with "murder one."

“What I saw on that video today was horrific. No father or mother should have to see that,” Wells said."My son loved me to death," said Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, who spoke publicly for the first time Monday. "My son was a beautiful soul."

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis Police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the officers' "use of force" and the FBI, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating the incident for potential civil rights violations.

According to police, officers from the Memphis Police Department pulled over Nichols, who has no criminal record, around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a traffic violation. After what police described as two "confrontations," Nichols was arrested and "complained of a shortness of breath."

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Nichols died in the hospital.

The five officers involved in the stop were placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident and were fired Friday, following a hearing. The department cited multiple department policy violations, including those on use of force, failure to render aid and their duty to intervene.

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith were all fired Friday evening. They had been with the department since Aug. 2020, Aug. 2020, March 2018, March 2017, and March 2018, respectively.

Crump described the video as "appalling."

"It is deplorable. It is heinous," Crump said. "It is very troublesome on every level."

Crump said the last words on the video were of Nichols only 80-100 yards from his house and calling out three times for his mom.

"Where's the humanity?" Crump asked.

Romanucci said the five officers fired on Friday were part of the department's Organized Crime Unit.

"This has to stop," Romanucci said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Family, lawyers speak after seeing footage from Tyre Nichols arrest