Attorney: 'Unfit' Jason Meade hunted Casey Goodson Jr. Family's cries for justice will continue

Since his death a year ago, Casey Goodson Jr’s family has been on a mission to tell his truth.

That truth is that Casey was an innocent citizen who was hunted and murdered by a former sheriff's deputy, Jason Meade, who touted his right to throw the first punch, his embrace of police brutality, and the "righteous release" he and his fellow Franklin County SWAT team members received when using force against citizens.

Meade even described his job as "hunting people."

While preaching to a congregation, he told the crowd that “the people he hits, you wish you could hit.”

That was who Jason Meade was while employed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and that is the man that hunted Casey Goodson, Jr.

Despite what Meade may say to justify his actions on the day he pursued and killed Casey, his alleged truth is simply implausible. Casey was a law-abiding citizen who had just left the dentist and was bringing home food to feed his family.

Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's office SWAT officer outside his Northeast Side home Friday afternoon

Casey has no history of violence or dishonesty, unlike Meade. Casey was shot six times from behind as he walked into his home.

He fell onto his kitchen floor, in the home that contained nine members of his family, including three children aged five and under.

The grand jury has heard the facts and evidence in this case, and they agree, and Meade will soon face a jury of his peers that will decide his ultimate fate. The truth that will be told in that trial, will lead to the accountability that Casey’s family and this community deserve.

Tue., Dec. 2, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., speaks during a press conference at the Huntington Empowerment Center. Walton spoke following the indictment of former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade on murder charges stemming from the 2020 police shooting death of Goodson.

As the saying goes: “The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them.”

While Meade is entitled to his day in court, and a presumption that he is innocent until proven guilty, Casey Goodson, Jr. did not have that same privilege.

As Meade tells his truth, we must ensure that Casey’s truth is not forgotten.

A trial by jury is our constitutional right in this country, as is our right to bear arms. Meade, while a sworn officer of the law, violated Casey’s constitutional rights. While Meade will have an opportunity to see if a jury will believe the truth that he testifies too, Casey is not here to challenge Meade’s testimony.

To that point, in an attempt to further tell Casey’s truth, his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office allowed a deputy that was unfit to have any contact with inmates for nearly four years, to later become a SWAT team member.

Meade was in fact told "you are not to be around inmates under any circumstances while on duty." Franklin County trained an expert shooter to kill with precision, while not ensuring that same deputy understood the constitutional limitations on his use of deadly force.

Meade took pride in his job "hunting people," and with his rifle, fired six shots that will forever change our community.

Tue., Dec. 2, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Sean Walton, attorney for the family of Casey Goodson Jr., center, speaks during a press conference at the Huntington Empowerment Center. Walton spoke following the indictment of former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade on murder charges stemming from the 2020 police shooting death of Goodson.

In this country we pledge allegiance to a flag that promises liberty and justice for all. We are bound by a constitution which promises to protect the most vulnerable and protect certain inalienable rights.

Although this indictment has taken nearly one year, it provides hope for a country that too often witnesses officers murder citizens with impunity. That hope lies in the fact that no matter how long the process or how hard the road, in the end truth and justice can and will prevail.

As we allow the legal system to run its course, let us never forget the promise to all Americans, of liberty and justice for all.

Columbus civil rights attorney Sean Walton Jr. is a leader of the Columbus Police Accountability Project. His clients have included family members of people killed by police and police officers who have themselves experienced discrimination.

