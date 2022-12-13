Attorney wants his client tried as juvenile, not adult, in Meadville homicide case

Dec. 13—The attorney for homicide suspect Martavious Stout of Meadville wants his client tried in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas as a juvenile and not as an adult.

At a hearing Monday before President Judge John Spataro, Dustin Cole, Stout's defense attorney, argued Stout was 16 at the time of the alleged killing of a Meadville man.

Cole's motion to move Stout's case to the county's juvenile court system has postponed any trial until at least the March 2023 term of court.

Stout is one of five people charged in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, last year.

Harris was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a Walnut Street apartment during the early morning hours of July 3, 2021.

In a motion with county court Oct. 10 of this year, Cole said Stout is charged with homicide of the second degree and conspiracy to commit robbery — two charges which prohibit the automatic transfer of the case to juvenile court.

However, the other six charges against Stout — conspiracy charges to commit simple assault, theft, burglary and criminal trespass; flight to avoid apprehension and hindering apprehension constitute delinquent acts as defined under Pennsylvania's Juvenile Act.

At Monday's hearing, Cole asked the court to approve an expert psychological evaluation of Stout to determine if Stout could be rehabilitated through the juvenile court system rather than tried as an adult.

Cole said he could have Dr. Albert Scott, a clinical psychologist of Hermitage, do an evaluation of his client and prepare a report for the court. However, it would take two or three sessions and a report wouldn't be ready until mid-January, Cole said.

District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo did not oppose Cole's motion, but will leave it to the court to decide if Stout should be decertified as an adult and tried through juvenile court.

Spataro ordered Stout be examined by Scott at a cost not to exceed $2,500.

Spataro also ordered any trial for Stout be postponed until March 2023.

