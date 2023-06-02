Attorney wants to interview surviving child of woman accused of putting 2 of her kids in an oven

A woman accused of killing two of her children by putting them in an oven in 2017 was set for a final plea hearing on Friday but chose not to appear.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was in the courtroom when her attorney asked the judge for more time to interview a possible key witness.

Lamora Williams called police in October 2017 and claimed she came home to find two of her sons, 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke’Yaunte Penn dead. She blamed their deaths on a relative who was caring for them, but police say it was a lie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Williams’ attorney asked the judge to delay the plea hearing to give him time to interview Williams’ surviving child, who is now nine years old, who was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police say the two toddlers were placed in an oven. Autopsy reports showed both boys had been burned.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators say Williams video called the children’s father.

In 2017, he told Channel 2 Action News that his sons’ death was like a nightmare.

“It’s like a real horror movie. It’s like Friday the 13th,” Jameel Penn said.

Williams’ sister told Channel 2 Action News that she had a history of mental illness and her nephews’ deaths could have been prevented if the state intervened.

The judge agreed to reschedule Williams’ final plea hearing. A date for that hearing has not been set.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: