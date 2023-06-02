Attorney withdraws in Sumner case

Jun. 2—ANDERSON — The attorney for former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner has been allowed to withdraw from the case.

Sumner, 53, faces 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16. If convicted, Sumner could receive a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and fines of as much as $120,000.

He is scheduled to go on trial Sept 5 in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3.

This week, Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County granted a request from Sumner's attorney, Bob Summerfield, to withdraw from the case.

Todd appointed public defender Cody Cogswell to represent Sumner and indicated no continuance of the September trial date would be granted.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

The most serious charge against Sumner is Level 3 felony rape.

A probable cause affidavit states that between July, 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 who was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December 2021, Sumner said he was innocent of criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Investigators obtained forensic information off cellphones belonging to Sumner and the alleged victim. On Sumner's cell phone, investigators found photos and videos of a nude girl.

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her and were taken in 2019 or 2020, according to the charging information.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat in 2021. He also served as a pastor with Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.