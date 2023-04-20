Attorney in YSL case arrested in the middle of courtroom

An attorney for defendants in the trial involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang was arrested Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom when Anastasios Manettas was led out in handcuffs.

It’s unclear why he was arrested.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is one of 28 people charged in a sweeping gang indictment alleging that members of YSL “terrorized” the city of Atlanta for years committing violent crimes.

Yesterday’s proceedings were interrupted when one of the defendants, Rodaluis Ryan, was led out of the courtroom and started screaming from a holding cell. The courtroom was evacuated after two other defendants stood up and started yelling.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirms to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that a sizable amount of marijuana was discovered hidden on Ryan. The sheriff says deputies had removed Ryan from court because they suspected Ryan had pot on him in court, and he screamed because he did not want to be searched.

It’s unclear if Manettas arrest is related to Ryan’s outburst.