Attorney for YSL defendant says plea deal reports made by defendant’s father are false
An attorney for a defendant charged in the sweeping YSL RICO case against hip hop superstar Young Thug and more than a dozen of his alleged associates told Channel 2 Action News reports that prosecutors offered her client a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against the rapper are completely false.
In a text message sent to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, Angela D’Williams issued the following response on behalf of her client Rodaluis “Lil Rod” Ryan:
“This is a false statement. Had any offer been given to my client, the State would’ve went through me since Mr. Ryan is represented by counsel,” she texted.”
D’Williams comments came after a video of Ryan’s father surfaced on social media Monday.
“Miss (Fani) Willis went down to that jail and told my son if he ever! Listen to what I say! I ain’t telling you what I heard! I’m telling you what I know! If he say ‘(Young) Thug gave him $10,000 to help that boy, miss Willis let you out of jail,’” he exclaimed.
Channel 2 Action News is working to determine when the video was recorded.
Channel 2 Action News has also reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment.
Rodaluis “Lil Rod” Ryan, who is already serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes, is facing one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.
Channel 2 Action News has also tried to reach Ryan’s father for comment but attempts have been unsuccessful.
