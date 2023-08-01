AttorneyinJennifer Dulos case wants cellphone evidence and search of Farmington home thrown out

Aug. 1—Schoenhorn filed two more motions last week to have a judge prohibit prosecutors from using cellphone tower data from several towns on May 23 and 24, 2019. He contends the criteria was overly "broad" and the search warrant didn't develop probable cause that his client was involved in a crime.

In a separate motion filed Friday, Schoenhorn also wants evidence seized at 4 Jefferson Crossing, the Farmington home where Troconis was living with Fotis Dulos at the time of the disappearance, thrown out on the grounds police didn't establish the 15,000-square-foot house as a crime scene.

The motions could be discussed during Troconis' next appearance in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 9.

Schoenhorn contends in the documents that police should have taken into consideration that Jennifer Dulos lived at the Jefferson Crossing address prior to leaving her husband and likely still had documents and items in the home.

"The search warrant essentially authorized a wholesale fishing expedition without articulating any basis for probable cause," Schoenhorn said in the motion.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 while she and Fotis Dulos were involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020, about three weeks after he was charged with the murder and kidnapping. He was previously charged a week after the disappearance with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos' former attorney and friend, Kent Mawhinney, has also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Both are free on bond. Mawhinney has indicated he will take his case to trial. Troconis has not yet formally requested a trial.

State police said they believe Troconis and Mawhinney helped to create an alibi for Fotis Dulos while he attacked his estranged wife in the garage of her New Canaan home. State police said Troconis was also captured on video surveillance with Fotis Dulos as he discarded items from the crime in Hartford the night of the disappearance. State police said they also believe Troconis helped Fotis Dulos clean a pickup truck belonging to one of his employees that he used the day of the crime.

State police said Jennifer Dulos has been presumed dead based on the evidence of a violent attack in her garage. However, her remains have never been found.