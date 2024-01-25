Attorneys address more concerns of northern Wisconsin town officials over Native youth drug rehab center

A rendering of the proposed Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center to be built in Cassian, Wis., by the member tribal nations of the Great Lake Inter-Tribal Council.

Attorneys for the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council are rebutting the arguments of officials of the northern Wisconsin town of Cassian who are opposed to the development of a Native youth drug rehab center.

One major concern by town officials is that the tribal organization could later place the land that the project would be built on into a federal trust, rendering it outside of local jurisdiction and taxation.

But council attorneys say that concern isn't based on reality.

“Counsel for the town asserts that such requests (to place into federal trust) ‘almost always’ receive a ‘rubber stamp,’ which is entirely false and unsupported,” Rodney Carter, a GLITC attorney wrote to the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee, which is reviewing the project.

He explained that, while there's a process for federally recognized tribes to apply for certain land to be taken into federal trust, the Inter-Tribal Council is actually a nonprofit organization, not a tribe.

“Given GLITC’s operational history, the idea that the property would be put into trust is nonsensical,” Carter wrote. “GLITC is not able to put the land into trust.”

He also argued that the project meets all of the county’s conditional-use requirements.

Here's a breakdown of the issue:

The Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center has been in the works since 2017

The effort to build the $18-million, 36-bed Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center started in 2017 under Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, when the state Legislature approved distributing $200,000 from tribal gaming revenue to the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation to assess if the project was feasible.

The GLITC, which represents all 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin and one in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is leading the project after tribal officials in the region agreed that the youth drug rehab center was much needed, given the ongoing opioid crisis.

From 1999 to 2015, the death rate from opioid overdoses increased by more than 500% for Native Americans, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tribal health advocates agree that generational trauma from decades of forced and unforced assimilation have helped lead to high rates of addiction. They point to the cultural revitalization in recent years in Indian Country as a way to heal communities.

The Indian Health Service funds 12 Native youth substance abuse treatment centers in the U.S., with the closest one to Wisconsin in South Dakota.

Two facilities in Wisconsin provide substance-abuse services for youth, but neither accepts Indian Health Service reimbursements.

The Native youth drug rehab center in Wisconsin also will be open to non-Native youth, but Native youth will be prioritized. About 8.7% of Wisconsin residents have a substance-abuse disorder, exceeding the national average of 7.6%. Last year, more than 1,800 people in Wisconsin died from an overdose.

The center will be tribally owned and operated to maximize federal assistance available to tribes. It'll provide evidence-based medical treatment “to treat the person, not the substance.”

What’s happened so far in the controversy over the youth drug rehab center

Shortly after tribal and state officials held a ground-blessing ceremony at the site of the proposed project near Cassian, town officials expressed their opposition.

The GLITC already has addressed many of the town officials’ concerns, such as cost and safety.

None of the project's cost would be borne by the town, council CEO Bryan Bainbridge said, adding that tribes can possibly even assist the town with some its existing financial issues.

Bainbridge also said he doesn’t see public safety from the facility being an issue, since the youth ages 13 to 17 would be there voluntarily and would be monitored by doctors, nurses and staff 24/7.

Bainbridge has said the real reason why some local officials are opposed to the facility is because it’s being built by local Native American tribes.

He had given a presentation about the proposed facility at a town meeting this summer and an audience member had told him to “go back to the reservation.”

But Cassian Town Chairperson Patty Francoeur said, “From the town (board’s) perspective, this has nothing to do with race.”

She explained that the project moved ahead without any input from the town.

The project only needs approval from the county board, not the town board.

The GLITC filed its application for the project to be reviewed and approved by Oneida County in September.

What's coming up next for the youth drug rehab center project

Cassian town officials have been attending county board meetings about the project and have hired an attorney to look into ways to stop it.

An Oneida County committee has extended its review of the project to March to allow tribal officials to further address concerns by town officials.

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tribal attorneys address concerns over Wisconsin drug rehab center