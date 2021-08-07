Attorneys agree to delay hearing in trial of woman accused of killing LTBB member

Aug. 7—DETROIT — A federal murder case levied against a Shepherd woman accused of stabbing and killing a northern Michigan tribal citizen in November 2020 has been delayed.

Last week, a U.S. District judge in the Eastern District of Michigan signed an order to postpone a preliminary examination in the case against Kaden Gilbert until Nov. 4. Gilbert was set to appear in front of a judge Friday after several earlier delays in the case.

She is accused of killing Nangonghs-ba Massey, 21, and of stabbing an unnamed man on Nov. 16, 2020 at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant.

Both the defense attorney representing Gilbert and federal prosecutors jointly requested the preliminary hearing to be delayed until November because "the parties need additional time to review the discovery materials in the case," according to court documents filed in the Eastern District of Michigan.

The documents continue on to say "additionally, the defense is in the process of gathering voluminous materials which may prove to be discovery material in this case ... ." Once obtained and if turned over as part of the discovery process, prosecutors will need time to review the materials prior to proceeding, according to the filing.

Gilbert, who has been jailed on a federal criminal complaint since Nov. 16 was arraigned in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and is currently held under an agreement between her attorney and federal prosecutors. Prosecutors are pursuing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm, and two counts of assault causing serious bodily injury against Gilbert.

Repeated delays in the case have begun to raise criticism both from Massey's family and her community — the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians.

"Indigenous victims and families don't feel heard and are often pushed aside," said Stacey Ettawageshik, President of Uniting Three Fires Against Violence and survivor outreach specialist for the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians.

Indictments typically are required within the first 90 days of prosecutors levying charges. Ettawageshik said if tribes could act on their inherent sovereignty they wouldn't have to deal with the federal government, and they would be able to "prosecute crimes such as this on their own, but this isn't the case."

Ettawageshik said the tribe continues to support Massey's family. LTBB's survivor outreach program sent two buses to the federal courthouse in Detroit on Friday to help community members show their support.

The case has been postponed multiple times during the past eight months, and the preliminary examination in the case now is scheduled to occur nearly a year after Massey's death.

Anishinaabek demonstrators from a number of tribal communities gathered in June outside the federal courthouse in Detroit to pray while calling for justice for Massey. The gathering coincided with a scheduled hearing that was later rescheduled for Friday. Massey's family, along with hundreds of tribal leaders and members met outside the courthouse again on Friday to pray and demand for justice.

"It is traumatic for our family," said Miengun Pamp, Massey's father, "time gives people the allowance to forget, but we're not going to let them forget."

He said repeated delays in the case have shaken his confidence.

Massey's mother, Melissa Pamp added that she will never stop speaking up for her daughter.

"I have to be her voice, I will never stop fighting for her," she said.

Attorney Bryan Sherer, who represents Gilbert, declined to comment on the case. And representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit did not return requests for comment.

Sierra Clark's reporting is supported by a partnership between the Traverse City Record-Eagle and Report for America. Go to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to support this and other work by RFA reporters in the Record-Eagle newsroom.