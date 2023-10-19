Attorneys to announce nearly $2M settlement for teen mistakenly shot

TechCrunch

With that in mind, Employment Hero, an Australia-based recruitment, HR and payroll platform, today announced it has secured AUD$263 million ($167 million) in a Series F round of funding. Co-founder and CEO Ben Thompson said that the company is aiming to be one of Australia's biggest ever technology exports, with plans to build on its current reach which sees it process $85 billion in wages annually for some 300,000 SMEs. "We want to be recognised as an Australian business that's gone global, with ambitions to be the largest startup that's ever come out of Australia," Thompson told TechCrunch in an interview.