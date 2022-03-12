Attorneys argue no evidence to charge suspects in death of woman found in Paterson trunk

Two of the three suspects in the brutal killing of Stephanie DeJesus will remain in prison until their trial.

Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai ruled on Friday that father and son, Justin Fisher, 29, and Ali Gibson, 51, would remain in prison despite arguments from their attorneys that there was no evidence their clients committed the crimes.

The third suspect, Joelle Martucci, 24, had her detention hearing adjourned for a second time until March 18. Martucci is Fisher's fiancée.

DeJesus was found in the trunk of her Lincoln MKZ on Feb. 25 at the intersection of James Street any Ryerson Avenue in Paterson. Police were called to the scene after they received a report that a suspicious vehicle was parked near the intersection and blood was dripping from it.

Intersection of James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Investigators originally thought DeJesus had been killed by a gunshot wound but it was determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jorge Morales said the only thing he and the attorneys agree with is that a "horrific crime" took place, calling it a "family affair."

"The victim arrived there with confidence," Morales said.

Fisher is represented by Alissa Hascup while Gibson is represented by Matthew Troiano.

According to Morales, surveillance footage showed Fischer arriving at the house on Feb. 23 around 15 minutes before DeJesus arrives at the Gordon Avenue home in Totowa shared by Martucci and Fischer. DeJesus arrived around 6:05 p.m. and was never seen alive again. About two hours later, DeJesus' car and a white Lexus SUV were seen pulling out of the home's driveway.

More surveillance footage caught DeJesus' car being locked by a male driver who ran toward Union Avenue. Footage showed a man, later identified as Gibson, being picked up by the Lexus in the Chicken Supreme parking lot on Union Avenue. Gibson is alleged to have later been driving the Lincoln.

Morales said in Martucci's statement given to police, she had been driving the Lexus SUV and asked to follow Gibson and pick him up in Paterson in the fast-food parking lot on Union Avenue, near Ryerson Avenue.

Story continues

In her statement, Martucci said she saw her fiancé and his father place a large bag or box into the trunk of the Lincoln. No boxes or bags were found in the truck along with DeJesus.

She later received a text message from Fisher while in custody, telling her not to mention Gordon Avenue and to say she wasn't there, something Morales said was consciousness of guilt and an effort on the defendants' part to obstruct justice.

Vehicle thefts: 'Serious' spike in NJ auto thefts prompts AG to add detectives, prosecutors to task force

Our view: Reducing gun violence can't be at the expense of social justice reform

Court does what NJ lawmakers didn't: Limit long prison sentences for youth crimes

Morales also pointed out alleged efforts to clean the home of blood, the prosecutors comparing it to a horror movie.

During the hearings, Hascup and Troiano argued that the charges of first-degree murder, accomplice liability, and conspiracy to commit murder are not accurate for Fisher and Gibson.

Troiano said the murder and conspiracy charges are premature and there is no "adequate evidence" and are not supported by law.

Hascup said there is no evidence that Fisher killed DeJesus while Troiano said Gibson arrived after the slaying allegedly took place. Hascup said that all of the evidence offered by the state has to do with what allegedly took place following DeJesus's death.

Troiano latched on to Morales' statements that it isn't known what happened inside the Gordon Avenue home.

"I can't believe I have a client that's charged with murder and we have the state say we don't know 10, 15 times," Troiano said.

He criticized the language in the complaint, noting he has never seen a document like it in all his years as an attorney, both criminal and as a prosecutor. Troiano said the state should have waited to filed murder charges until the investigation is completed, especially when the stakes are so high.

Hascup said it was possible that they stumbled upon DeJesus' body.

Morales said that the state's case is based heavily on circumstantial evidence, between surveillance video that allegedly shows Gibson and Fisher placing DeJesus' body in the trunk of her vehicle to photo evidence of an attempt to clean up the bloody scene inside the home.

In her decision, Niccollai took the seriousness of the charges into consideration despite Fisher and Gibson's clean criminal histories and ties to the community. She said there is a high probability of either man not showing up should they be released.

The defendants have up to seven days to appeal Niccollai's decision. If convicted, the trio could face up to life in prison.

Kaitlyn Kanzler covers Essex County for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kanzler@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ death suspects remain jailed on murder charges