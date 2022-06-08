Attorneys argue for no prison time, fines against doctor in federal case

Jun. 8—Attorneys for a McAlester doctor who pleaded guilty last year to numerous counts of illegally prescribing pain medications to patients asked a federal judge to not sentence him to prison.

Court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma state Dr. Nelson Onaro, who owned and operated the Medical Clinic of McAlester, pleaded guilty last June to six counts of distribution of controlled substance.

Onaro's attorney, Tulsa based Zachary Enlow, wrote in a motion for downward variance that a presentence investigation report "correctly calculates" his client's advisory sentencing guidelines at 30 to 37 months of imprisonment, but asked for the 70-year-old man to not be sentenced to prison or fined.

"This court may never come across another defendant who, based on every conceivable factor, deserves less to be incarcerated than defendant Onaro," the attorney wrote.

Onaro originally pleaded not guilty in September 2020 to 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled dangerous substances issued by a federal grand jury. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the 24-count indictment against Onaro if he pleaded guilty to six indictments.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, conducted a search of Onaro's office on Dec. 23, 2019.

Charging information against Onaro accuses him of distributing fentanyl, oxycodone, morphine, oxymorphone, and Adderall "outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate purpose" between January 2018 and May 2019.

Court documents also state Onaro wrote a prescription for 60 pills of Adderall to a staff member "with the understanding" that the staff member would fill the prescription and "bring the prescribed pills back to him for his personal use."

According to court documents, the combined converted drug weight for which Onaro is accountable for dispersing is 60.895 kilograms.

Enlow wrote that when then-President Donald Trump in 2017 directed the Department of Health and Human Services to declare an opioid crisis a public health emergency "that caused Onaro to break the law."

The motion claims "Big Pharma" propagandized rural doctors like Onaro to prescribe opioid-derivative pills to relieve chronic pain to patients "with little to no consequences."

Enlow argues in the motion that Onaro "has been punished enough" and that incarceration is not "going to teach him a lesson."

He argues for no fines against Onaro due to lack of income.

As part of a plea deal, Onaro agreed to surrender his Drug Enforcement Administration Certificate of Registration and to surrender and abandon his license to practice as a medical doctor in Oklahoma and any other states.

He also agreed in the plea deal to refrain from applying for new licenses or seek reinstatement of his licenses to practice as a medical doctor in the United States.

"Dr. Onaro cannot legally check a heartbeat ever again, let alone write a prescription," the motion states. "His licenses are relinquished and forever barred. The public is protected forever against Onaro's alleged medical practices."

Records from the Oklahoma Board of Osteopathic Examiners show Onaro was first issued an osteopathic license to practice in 1997 with the license expiring in June 2021 with no board actions taken against him.

Onaro previously held osteopathic licenses to practice in Florida and Michigan that both expired. Onaro was also denied a license in Iowa due to the state of Oklahoma's examination not meeting Iowa's equivalence for licensing, according to records available online.

A sentencing hearing was not scheduled for Onaro as of press time Wednesday.

