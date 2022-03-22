Attorneys argue for secret hearing

Mar. 22—FAIRFIELD — A judge Monday heard arguments from attorneys representing two Fairfield teens over their request to bar the public and media from an upcoming hearing in a first-degree murder case.

Later this week, attorneys for 16-year-olds Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, both of Fairfield, are set to argue for the court to send the cases down to juvenile court. Because they were aged 16 or older at the time of the alleged crime, and accused of a forceable felony, the case was automatically referred to district court by statue and the teens tried as adults.

Goodale and Miller are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the killing of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher who was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2021. She was found dead later that day at a city park she frequented to take walks, her body covered by a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties with signs of head trauma. According to court filings, an informant shared social media messages with investigators that implicated the teens in the killing.

If good cause is shown, a judge could order the case to juvenile court. Comments made by Judge Shawn Showers, who is specially-assigned to hear the cases, signaled it would be difficult for attorneys to successfully argue for such a result.

"I'm unaware of any set of circumstances where two 16-year-olds charged with first-degree murder have been waived down to juvenile court," Showers said during Monday's hearing.

Attorneys are scheduled to make those arguments Thursday afternoon in Fairfield. They want to do so outside of the public eye, citing concerns with the potential for confidential information being discussed during the hearing. Prosecutors and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, on behalf of the public and media, have resisted those efforts.

"We don't have secret murder trials in America," said Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding. "And if we send these defendants to juvenile court, the method and mechanism on how we get there must be open to the public. That should not be a secret."

Story continues

Attorneys for both teens argued their clients would be prejudiced if certain information which is not currently available to the public is unveiled in open court during the hearing, as they expect to happen.

Attorney Christine Branstad, representing Miller, said attorneys are only asking for the upcoming Thursday hearing to be secret, not the entire case or future trial. Though, if the case is waived to juvenile court, the proceedings would not be open to the public.

"There is potential prejudice when that information becomes public and re-shared," Branstad said. "It is still protected information, it's far different than asking for a secret trial."

She further argued that throwing additional information into the public eye would only expand the information being shared through the media about the case leading up to the trial. Both attorneys said they plan to fight the admissibility of some evidence investigators have obtained, and public dissemination of that evidence before it is tossed from court could make it impossible for their clients to receive a fair trial. Ultimately, Branstad said there is no way to take information back once it is released.

"Information can be revealed to the public later, hearings can be open, transcripts can be released," she said. "But you can't put that back in the box, you can't undo if the information has been released."

But Attorney Susan Elgin, arguing on behalf of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said that in order for defense attorneys to win their motion they must show there is no alternative to mitigate their concerns other than closing the doors. Elgin said attorneys had multiple other options, ranging from jury instructions to a change of venue from Jefferson County.

Showers said he would rule on the question before Thursday's hearing, but didn't specify a timeline for his decision.

According to an order he filed Monday, attorneys for the teens are expected to ask the court to separate their cases so that each defendant would be tried separately. The judge set Aug. 23 as Goodale's trial date, and Nov. 1 for Miller.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.