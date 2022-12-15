Attorneys argue about witness list in Tree of Life shooting; trial scheduled to start in April

A federal judge said today that the trial of Robert Bowers is scheduled to start on April 24, 2023. Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people in the racially-motivated attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in 2018. Attorneys for Bowers and the federal government appeared at a status conference this morning.

The judge said he plans to hear testimony daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. The judge said he would like to take some Fridays off so the court can conduct other business. The trial is expected to last for three months.

Attorneys for Bowers told the judge they plan to challenge the composition of the jury pool. They didn’t discuss specifics, only saying they will file a motion addressing that shortly.

Attorneys for the federal government said the two sides have failed to reach an agreement about when to submit their lists of witnesses and exhibits. The prosecution suggested that both sides should turn them in at the same time, but the defense did not agree. The judge indicated he would likely hold a hearing on that request.

Jury selection is set to begin on April 24, 2023. The judge praised both sides for their work to reach this point.

Prospective jurors will begin arriving at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh in early March to fill out questionnaires.

At this point, jurors will not be sequestered.

The federal government has indicated that they plan to pursue the death penalty in the case.

