Attorneys ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch

Dec. 29—Attorneys representing El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies filed a motion in federal court on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020.

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 22, claims El Paso County, the jail's food provider, a pair of El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the jail's medical provider had mistreated Stauch, and violated her First and Eighth Amendment rights, which protect the freedom of religion and protect against cruel and unusual punishment, respectively.

Stauch makes two claims against the county jail:

— First, that she and other inmates could not get kosher meals from Trinity Food Services despite her requests.

"The parties involved expect me to follow my signed religious agreement but can ignore it on their end," Stauch claims in the lawsuit.

— The second is that Stauch's rights are being violated by poor medical treatment while being detained in the county jail.

Stauch claims that she was given medicine for a stomach ailment when she was initially detained in 2020, but that that it doesn't work. Stauch alleges in the lawsuit that she tried to obtain new medicine for her stomach issue in 2021 and 2022 but continued to be denied, something that "flabbergasted" her.

Another accusation over medical mistreatment is alleged by Stauch in the lawsuit. Stauch claims that in July, she requested a medical evaluation for a concussion after falling off the top bunk and hitting her head. Stauch said she asked to be evaluated several times, but didn't receive medical assistance until 30 days later.

"I still continue to have headaches, difficulty thinking clearly and remembering information," Stauch states in the lawsuit.

The attorneys representing El Paso County and the two named deputies asked the court to dismiss all complaints made by Stauch in a motion filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

The motion argues that Stauch's First Amendment rights had not been violated because not getting kosher meals did not "substantially burden (her) sincerely held religious beliefs."

"Here, CJC has established guidelines for providing access to a religious diet. Plaintiff acknowledged those guidelines via her signature. Guidelines such as this are necessary for the safe and orderly function of the jail," the motion reads.

The motion states that even if Stauch's First Amendment rights had been violated that the two named deputies specifically could not be responsible for any such violation.

The motion also says El Paso County should not be named as a defendant because it does not have control over the jail; rather, the Sheriff's Office does.

Attorneys representing Trinity Food Services filed a motion to dismiss allegations made by Stauch in November, according to court records.

Magistrate Judge Shane Kato Crews has yet to make a ruling on the motion .

Stauch is set to go to trial in March in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court, more than three years after prosecutors say she killed her stepson while claiming he was missing in January 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since being extradited to Colorado. In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail.