Attorneys ask for time to assess 'mental illness' of Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect at filing
Mar. 25—The man accused of shooting 10 people Monday at a King Soopers in south Boulder made his first appearance in court, and his defense attorneys have asked for time to assess his mental health status before proceeding with any evidentiary hearings.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appeared in Boulder District Court Thursday for a first advisement and a formal filing of charges.
Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said 11 charges had been filed, though Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said it was possible more could be filed.
A filing document shows Alissa was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The attempted murder count lists Boulder police Officer Richard Steidell as the named victim.
Because at least some of those charges are Class 1 felonies, Alissa is not eligible for bond until a proof evident presumption great hearing can be held to determine if there is enough evidence to continue the case and to continue to hold Alissa without bond.
But before that hearing, Alissa's defense attorney Kathryn Herold asked that a status conference be set so that attorneys would have the time to assess "the nature and depth" of his "mental illness" and determine if he is capable of assisting in his own defense.
Dougherty did not object to a status conference being set. Because the case will be transferred to Chief Boulder Judge Ingrid Bakke's docket, Mulvahill asked attorneys to work with her to determine a status conference date in 60 to 90 days.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.
Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Steidell was the next officer to respond and exchanged fire with the suspect, later identified as Alissa.
Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.
Alissa did have a "through and through" gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital before being arrested Tuesday. One Boulder police officer is on paid leave pending a critical incident team investigation into the shooting.
In a tweet sent Thursday, Boulder police revealed that Alissa was taken into custody using Talley's handcuffs.
"It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley's handcuffs to formally process him into the jail," the tweet read. "Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time."
But due to safety concerns, Alissa has been moved from the Boulder County Jail to a facility outside the county.
"The suspect remains under our custody, however, he is being house at another correctional facility outside of Boulder County due to safety concerns and threats that our jail staff became aware of," Boulder County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said Thursday.
In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.