Attorneys ask for new trial date for Bronston child sex abuse case

Nov. 3—A Bronston man accused of sexually abusing a minor has had his trial date postponed.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in the cased asked for a new trial date in the case of Edward Charles Bailey, and Pulaski Circuit Court Judge John Prather set a pre-trial date for December 15.

In February of this year, Bailey, 36, was arrested on charges of first-degree Sexual Abuse, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; first-degree Sexual Abuse; Retaliating Against a Participant in Legal Process; and first-degree Rape, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

In March, A Grand Jury added charges of first-degree Sodomy, Victim Under 12 Years of Age and Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age or Serious Physical Injury

The charges stem from an investigation that began back on December 18, 2021, in which Pulaski County Sheriff's Detective Matt Bryant responded to a report of a possible child sex abuse case in Bronston.

While investigating the matter, Bryant made contact with Bailey at his residence and found reason to charge him with child sexual abuse.

According to Bryant's statement, Bailey admitted to performing the act he was accused of and described it as a "momentary lapse of stupidity."

Bailey remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. A trial date will likely be set at the next pre-trial hearing.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com