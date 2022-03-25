Attorneys for Barry Morphew file motion to dismiss murder case

Attorneys for accused wife killer Barry Morphew claimed both prosecutors and law enforcement officers provided false testimony in a new motion filed to dismiss the case against their client.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive on May 10, 2020, as she was leaving her home in Chaffee County for a bike ride. Her disappearance triggered a widespread search that has, to this day, been unsuccessful. While the mother-of-two has not yet been found, her estranged husband, Barry, was charged in September with counts of tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant as well as murder.

In a 9-page motion filed in Fremont County court, Morphew’s defense team said he would not be able to receive a fair trial given “law enforcement personnel testified falsely and the prosecutors presented this false testimony in pleadings and at pretrial hearings.” It specifically accuses officers of lying about the reason Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021 and then falsifying the Colorado Bureau of Investigation report to support the arrest.

Investigators also allegedly omitted crucial evidence in the case, including DNA from an accused sex offender, according to the court documents. A sample collected from Suzanne’s glove box came through a database as a partial match for a suspect in Arizona.

Authorities reached out, but he refused to cooperate and lawyered up. The matter was never addressed during the preliminary hearing nor was it disclosed in the 131-page arrest affidavit, which a judge kept under seal until finally clearing its release in September.

The motion also suggests CBI agent Joseph Cahill, once a co-lead investigator in the case, was booted from the probe because “he would not testify regarding the CODIS matches according to [District Attorney’s] script which was crafted to mislead the court as the significance of the CODIS matches.”

CODIS refers to the agency’s Combined DNA Index System.

“This conduct is not just and cannot be rationalized to Mr. Morphew or his daughters,” the motion reads.

“To force Mr. Morphew to continue to carry this boulder up the trial mountain weighed down by the ultimate consequence of being sentenced to life imprisonment without parole if wrongly convicted; by his daughter’s emotional welfare; and by his financial resources, in the face of endemic misconduct orchestrated by the prosecution, is wrong.”

Morphew has long maintained his innocence in his wife’s disappearance.