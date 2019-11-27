Attorneys Becker and Cullers at The Becker Law Firm Selected to 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers®

The Becker Law Firm is a renowned personal injury firm serving Ohio residents. The firm is proud to announce that two of its attorneys - Michael Becker and Romney Cullers - have been selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list

CLEVELAND, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Becker Law Firm has been in business for over 40 years, offering skilled legal representation on some of the most high-stakes personal injury matters in Ohio. Now, their award-winning legal team is proud to announce that Attorneys Michael Becker and Romney Cullers have been selected to the 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® list.

Both attorneys have been selected to Super Lawyers in the past, with Attorney Michael Becker earning a place on the list in 2004 and every consecutive year since 2006. Attorney Romney Cullers was also selected from 2005 to 2007 and from 2017 to 2020.

The patented Super Lawyers selection process is exceptionally rigorous, combining independent research and peer reviews to narrow down qualified candidates from around the country. Candidates are then evaluated on 12 metrics of professional accomplishment and peer recognition before being evaluated by a specialized Blue Ribbon Panel in their practice area.

Due to the rigorous selection process and methodology employed by the Super Lawyers team, fewer than 5% of Ohio personal injury attorneys will receive this award. The Becker Law Firm would like to express its congratulations to Attorneys Becker and Cullers for continuing to receive this honor – and for continuing to win on behalf of their injured clients.

For more information or press inquiries, contact The Becker Law Firm at https://www.beckerjustice.com/.

