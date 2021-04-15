Attorneys for Black Army officer threatened by police criticize response as chief refuses apology

Natalie Obregon and David K. Li and Tim Stelloh
·4 min read

Attorneys for a Black Army officer who police can be heard threatening during a traffic stop in Virginia have criticized “cutting-corner policing” in a Wednesday statement on the incident.

The statement comes after Windsor, Va. police fired Officer Joe Gutierrez, who was initially disciplined after an internal review of the December incident concluded in January.

Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle addressed the incident publicly for the first time on Wednesday, saying the decision to fire Gutierrez was made after the video of the traffic stop went viral this week.

“We got to a point Sunday where I lost faith in his ability to continue to serve the community to the standards that we expect it to be,” Riddle said.

Attorneys for Army Lt. Caron Nazario called the chief’s comments and department policies “cutting-corner policing” and “victim blaming.”

“The statements from the Police Chief of Windsor today demonstrate the systemic policing issues that generate civil rights violations across the country,” the attorneys’ statement said.

U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario was driving his newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe home when two police officers pulled him over in Windsor, Va., on Dec. 5, 2020.
U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario was driving his newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe home when two police officers pulled him over in Windsor, Va., on Dec. 5, 2020.

Windsor’s town manager said in a statement that an internal investigation found that the officers who pulled Nazario over — Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker — did not follow departmental policy.

In a federal civil lawsuit filed earlier this month, Nazario said he was driving in a newly purchased Chevrolet Tahoe when he encountered police on U.S. Highway 460 in Windsor. He was in uniform at the time of the stop.

Nazario, who is Black and Latino, conceded in his complaint that he didn't immediately pull over. He instead put on his emergency lights and continued for another 100 seconds, driving under the speed limit, so he could safely park in a well-lit gas station parking lot less than a mile down the road.

That's when Gutierrez and Crocker pulled guns on Nazario, who was accused of driving without license plates, according to the lawsuit and body camera footage.

Nazario insisted he followed police commands to keep his hands outside the window, but officers allegedly became agitated when he asked what justified the escalated pullover.

"What's going on? You're fixin' to ride the lighting, son," Gutierrez said, according to the lawsuit and body camera video.

"This is a colloquial expression for an execution, originating from glib reference to execution by the electric chair," Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur wrote in the lawsuit.

Nazario told police that he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, video of the incident showed, before Gutierrez replied, “Yeah, you should be!”

Footage also showed Nazario being pepper-sprayed multiple times, "causing him substantial and immediate pain," the lawsuit said.

Riddle, the police chief, said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s glad nobody got hurt and that the situation ended in the best way it could have.

“I wish he would have complied a whole lot earlier,” Riddle said. “I'm going to own what we did wrong. I can't speak for him, but I'm going to own what we did. My guys missed opportunities to verbally deescalate that thing and change that outcome.”

Attorneys for Nazario dispute that.

“The Chief says he is glad that no one got hurt,”Arthur said in a statement. “OC [pepper] spray hurts. Being threatened with “riding the lightning” hurts. Being told you should be afraid to follow police commands hurts.”

Riddle chose not to fire Crocker, the second officer in the video and a newcomer to the department who was still in training at the time, wanting instead to use this incident as a teachable moment.

“I've known Daniel since he was 14. He's a lifelong resident of the town of Windsor. He wants to serve his community and there's little to no doubt in my mind with some more training and experience, he'll continue to serve this community well,” Riddle said.

During the traffic stop, the officers allegedly warned Nazario not to complain about their treatment of him, threatening to criminally charge him, the lawsuit said. If the lieutenant would "chill and let this go," then no charges would be filed, according to Arthur.

Nazario was ultimately not criminally charged or cited for any traffic violation, his attorney said. A new vehicle tag was clearly visible in Nazario's rear window, Arthur stated.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is initiating a ‘thorough and objective criminal investigation into the Dec. 5, 2020 traffic stop,’ according to a statement.

Riddle said the department is cooperating with the investigation. When asked if Nazario deserved an apology, he told reporters, “I don’t believe so.”

The officers could not be immediately reached for comment through publicly listed phone numbers. Windsor Police did not respond to request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Army officer allegedly assaulted by Virginia police is related to Eric Garner

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario has filed a lawsuit alleging two Virginia police officers violated his constitutional rights and assaulted him following a traffic stop in December. As it turns out, the 27-year-old Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was related to Eric Garner, the Black man who died in Staten Island in 2014 after an officer placed him a chokehold. Garner's last words were, infamously, "I can't breathe." Nazario called Garner his uncle, The Washington Post notes, though their exact relation, aside from sharing a cousin, is unclear. He also grew up around the corner from Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, in Brooklyn. After Garner's death, their mutual cousin told Nazario the news and reportedly reminded him that if he was ever confronted by a police officer, he needed to "stay calm, comply, never make them feel threatened," the Post writes. As footage captured by Nazario's phone and the officers' body cameras suggests, Nazario did just that during the arrest despite the escalating situation. Carr told the Post she believes that composure and Nazario's decision to drive to a well-lit area, while unable to spare him from drawn guns and pepper spray, kept him alive. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planFormer Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming outMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

  • No apology owed for pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia, police chief says

    A Virginia police chief says his officers acted appropriately in initial phases but failed to properly de-escalate the tensions with an Army officer.

  • Apparently There's Concern Over Prince Harry's Outfit At Prince Philip's Funeral

    Prince Harry could be the only person not in military uniform.

  • Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is released to the public

    CHICAGO — Video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer was released to the public Thursday afternoon, more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed following a foot chase in a Little Village alley, igniting anger in the neighborhood and leaving the city on edge. The materials were published on the website of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shortly after ...

  • Former Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - -The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop made her first court appearance on Thursday as the slain motorist's family called for "full accountability" for his death. Kimberly Potter, 48, who turned in her badge on Tuesday and posted $100,000 bond hours after her arrest on Wednesday, waved to the judge as she appeared for the brief hearing online with her lawyer from his office. She waived her right to a formal reading of the criminal complaint charging her with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday in the town of Brooklyn Center.

  • Damian Lillard calls for Blazers to retire LaMarcus Aldridge's jersey number after abrupt retirement

    Should Aldridge's No. 12 go in the rafters in Portland?

  • Warriors star Steph Curry on one of the hottest scoring streaks of his career

    Steph Curry is on one of his most impressive scoring streaks with at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games while averaging 38.9.

  • Black Former Cop Who Stopped White Police Officer From Choking Black Man to Get Her Pension After Winning Lawsuit

    A Black former police officer in the Buffalo Police Department who was fired in 2008 after she stopped a white cop from choking a Black man two years earlier will get her pension after winning her lawsuit Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

  • NFL legend Brett Favre says people aren't watching sports anymore because it's too political

    Brett Favre said when he watches sports, he wants to focus on the game and not think about what's going on outside of it.

  • It Sure Looks Like Mercedes Will Put a V-12 in the New S-Class for Maybach’s 100th Birthday

    The already announced S580 has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with EQ-Boost mild-hybrid technology.

  • 'Adam...did not have a gun in his hand' -family lawyer

    "Those videos speak for themselves. Adam, during his last second of life, did not have a gun in his hand," Weiss-Ortiz saidThe family of Adam Toledo, a 13-year old boy killed by a Chicago police officer, said, on Thursday (April 15), the teenager was not carrying a gun when he was shot, contrary to claims made by the Chicago Police Department.The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood on the city's West Side.The body-camera video from the officer then showed him yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground."Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the pursuit.

  • Dad Claims 7-Year-Old’s Behavior Issues Aren’t His Fault: ‘The Problem Is His Mother’s Parenting’

    Faren says her 7-year-old son, Michael, has all-day tantrums in which he lashes out verbally and physically at her, her boyfriend Ricky, their pets, and other children in the home. “Michael is not the problem,” claims the boy’s father, Steven, who insists that – for the most part – his son is well-behaved in his home. “The problem is his mother’s parenting.” Steven claims that Michael’s behavior issues at Faren’s house are her fault because she “antagonizes” their son. How does Steven say he disciplined Michael during a recent incident involving the 7-year-old and his 19-month brother? This episode of Dr. Phil, “Threatened By My Second Grader,” airs Thursday. Check your local listing to find out where you can watch. WATCH: ‘I Don’t Directly Influence The Way He Acts,’ Claims Man Who Disciplines His Girlfriend’s 7-Year-Old TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: A family/relationship divided?

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • A bitter custody battle and 3 young lives lost in California

    Erik Denton was supposed to see his three young children last Sunday, the one day every other week that he was allowed to be with them. Three-year-old Joanna, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra, had been staying with their mother — Denton's ex-girlfriend — in Los Angeles. Fearful for their safety, their father had petitioned the court for custody March 1, alleging their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was delusional and had taken the kids and refused to tell him where they were.

  • Brett Favre doesn't want politics in sports: 'I want to watch the players play'

    Brett Favre thinks politics is ruining sports for the 'general fan.'

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • How Jim Furyk’s loopy swing gets him on the fairways as others hit long at RBC Heritage

    The two-time Heritage champion and Hilton Head crowd favorite known as “The Grinder” says Harbour Town Golf Links fits his style.