Attorneys make case if teen at center of Scranton stabbing should move to juvenile court

Jun. 2—A Lackawanna County judge will determine whether a 17-year-old boy awaiting trial for murder should face a jury of adults or receive treatment as a child.

Judge Andy Jarbola heard roughly three hours of testimony Friday from dueling psychological experts who debated whether Amir Williams could be receptive to treatment in the juvenile system.

At the end, Deputy District Attorney Drew Krowiak and defense attorney Matthew Muckler sought to portray Williams in different ways. In one telling, Williams is a self-reported member of the Bloods street gang whose behavior grew more sophisticated and criminal with time. In another, he's a first-time offender with an opportunity to finally treat his problems.

At stake is a potential life sentence behind bars.

"Out here we have limited resources," testified his mother, Ciara Fulton. "I tried my best as a parent and mom."

Williams is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Tyler McKenna seven times during a fight June 22 by 3 W. Olive St., near Scranton High School, where Williams attended as a junior.

He is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He has pleaded not guilty. A first-degree murder conviction as an adult carries a life sentence.

Two others who engaged in the bloody fight with McKenna already had their cases moved to juvenile court, District Attorney Mark Powell said. Muckler, Williams' lawyer, seeks to have his client join them.

Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a psychologist and professor at Drexel University, testified as a defense witness that Williams could be receptive to treatment within the juvenile system for the next 3 1/2 years, when Williams turns 21 and supervision by the courts ends. Heilbrun spoke with Williams and his family, reviewed records and conducted psychological testing.

Williams was born in Brooklyn, New York, where he witnessed violence — including at home — and become suspicious of others, Heilbrun said. He was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and frequently ran into trouble at school because he fought other students

His family struggled for money and Williams sold drugs for a few months before his arrest to contribute to the household. His own drug use increased to smoking 10 marijuana cigars, or "blunts," each day.

Williams' propensity for fighting seemed to taper off as he grew older, Heilbrun said, though he carried a knife for protection. Heilbrun testified Williams' aggression appeared "almost all expressive" and driven by emotion, rather than as a calculated tactic to get what he desired.

"We're confident with the proper treatment he can, and will, be rehabilitated," Muckler argued.

Dr. Stephen Mechanick, a psychiatrist retained by the prosecution, found a "high number of risk factors" Williams could commit another crime and noted Williams stabbed the victim several times and impulsively acted out against another.

"I don't think roughly three years in juvenile court is sufficient to treat him," Krowiak argued.

Jarbola said he will take the arguments under advisement and issue a ruling.

Williams remains in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

